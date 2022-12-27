Australian shopper sums up his experience at popular stores like Cotton On and Culture Kings

But others ‘make you feel bad’ or don’t have any service on the floor

Teddy AKA ‘Tedsthetics’ on Instagram said there is too much service in some

An Australian shopper has scoffed at the different levels of service he believes are offered at mainstream retailers, ranging from overly attentive to ‘trial and basic’.

Speaking to his 189,000 Instagram followers, Teddy, known as tedstheticsUnleashed at popular retailers including Rebel and Tarocash.

He also challenged anyone who was watching to ‘change their minds’.

scroll down for video

Teddy, known as Tedsthetics online, made a funny video mocking major retailers

The first store in his line of fire was Rebel.

“In Rebel Sport there are 20 people who ask you if you need help or there is no one around.”

Tarocash was next in the spotlight.

Whether you are single or in a relationship, the staff here will flirt with you until they sell you the entire store,” he said.

Then he stormed into Culture Kings: ‘Am I clubbing or am I shopping? This is the only place in Australia where they play rack rack city at 10:30am.

‘Brother, I’m trying to buy some shoes so I don’t move.’

He then shared a photo of Kookai.

“I’m convinced that the staff here are given bonuses to make you feel as uncomfortable as possible in their store,” he said.

Then it went on to Myer.

‘Staff, what staff?’ He said she, before repeating the joke to David Jones.

Next up was Cotton On, which he approached with a bored tone.

‘Would you like to buy a bag for charity, would you like to buy water for charity, would you like…’

He said he’s having a hard time finding staff in Myer or David Jones.

He ended by talking about the Zara staff.

“They serve you like you just stepped on their pet before you approach them for help,” he said.

And people were quick to agree with him, with the top three comments laughing at Kookai, Zara, and Cotton On.

‘That’s me. I work at Cotton On’, a woman laughed.

“I’ve worked at Zara and I’ve seen co-workers gradually become fake show-offs because, for whatever reason, they think that working at Zara is like working at Chanel. Bruh. It’s just a place full of designer knockoffs tagged at a high price to make people feel like they’re buying luxury shit,” said one woman.

While another swore she was approached and asked if she wanted a job when she was shopping in Myer because “they’re understaffed.”

‘Try working at Myer! It’s bad enough when you can’t find anyone as a customer, but when you’re a member of staff and have to run around like a headless fool just to get help or find a manager. Even worse,’ said one woman.

People agreed that they had left Kookai feeling ‘sore’.

‘Kookai…if you’re over a size 6, don’t go in,’ a woman said.

‘Omg Kookai, I’m not going in there,’ another woman said.

And some women were interested in learning about the Tarocash service.

‘My God, no wonder my husband spent a fortune on Tarocash. He is in trouble,” said one.

Some added their own stores to the list.

You forgot how bad Bunnings is. The staff are hiding or the only person to be found had their own personal tail,” said one woman.

‘And don’t even get started on the General Pants stores… ‘Are you okay for champion sizes?’ 4 seconds after closing the dressing room door… ‘how’s your sizing going man?’ another said.