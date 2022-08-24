Australian shopper scores free flowers from Coles using a secret hack: Use-by rules Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A frugal Australian shopper has revealed how she managed to score free bouquets of flowers from the supermarket – but a certain amount of luck also plays a part.

Melbourne’s mother said she simply asked the manager of her local Coles in Ferntree Gully if she could take four flower clusters past their expiration date – some of which were worth $25 at full price – and they agreed.

In a message to Markdown Addicts Australiashe shared the little-known hack that said the employee allowed her to take the flowers for free on the basis that she wouldn’t complain if they died days later.

Many agreed that they had experienced the same situation, but warned that not all supermarket managers would agree to the deal.

A Melbourne mother asked the manager of her local Coles in Ferntree Gully if she could take four aging flower clusters for the trash and they agreed.

‘I know not every Coles does this, but it’s nice that they do and don’t throw them away! They would only release them to me if I agreed not to come back and complain if they die because they are out of date,” she said in a message to Markdown Addicts Australia.

“Like I’d go back and complain I got FREE flowers, but this has happened to them before. I don’t know what some people think,” she added.

The post attracted hundreds of ‘likes’ and dozens of comments from bargain hunters who shared how they scored free and cheap flowers for themselves.

“A month or so ago I got fifty dollars worth of flowers for ten dollars that they had wilted, but all it took was a drink of water, it was my lucky day,” said one shopper.

‘Always pick up flowers for 10c per bunch. Nice way to brighten up our day – I just pick out the ‘bad’ one, explained another.

She shared the hack online, saying the employee allowed her to take the flowers for free as she wouldn’t complain if they died days later, but warned not all executives would agree.

“Put some sugar in the water and they’ll keep for a few days,” offered a third.

Others suggested donating each captured flower to a retirement home or hospital for free.

‘Very nice! Lucky they let you take them! But if they throw these away, I wish they would donate them to nursing homes/hospitals to cheer people up,” said one woman.

“The problem is they never know how much will expire and when. They’ve got a lot more left, maybe I’ll go back tomorrow, grab them and take them to a hospital,” Melbourne’s mother replied.

“My shop is donating them to a local nursing home. They separate all the clumps and the residents can arrange their own clump to take back to their room,” a Coles employee noted.

“So if your store doesn’t sell them to you cheaply, it doesn’t mean they end up in the trash,” they continued.