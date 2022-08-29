Australian share market sheds $45billion in value after US Fed warns higher rates here to stay

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Australian stock market has lost more than $45 billion in opening trading after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that higher interest rates would remain.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 opened 1.74 percent weaker Monday as investors on the Australian Securities Exchange reacted poorly to his Friday night speech.

Powell had told the Jackson Hole central bank symposium in Wyoming that higher interest rates were needed to tackle some of the worst U.S. inflation in four decades.

“Restoring price stability will probably require restrictive policies to be maintained for some time,” he said.

‘The historical record strongly warns against premature easing of policy.’

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest mortgage lender, fell 1.7 percent to $96.62.

The Australian stock market has lost more than $45 billion in opening trading after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that higher rates would persist (pictured are screens on the Australian Securities Exchange)

Buy now, pay later app Zip Co plunges 5 percent to just 86 cents after revealing a $1.1 billion full-year loss last week.

Losses in the Australian stock market are still moderate compared to Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 3 percent weaker on Friday night.

Powell had warned that tighter monetary policy in the world’s largest economy was needed to deal with the worst price pressures in four decades.

“Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth,” he said.

US inflation rose 8.5 percent in the year to July, but this was less severe than the June level of 9.1 percent — the steepest since 1981.

“While the lower inflation figures for July are welcome, the one-month improvement is well short of what (we) need to see before we can be sure that inflation is on the decline,” said Mr Powell.