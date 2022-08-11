Australian scientists at Griffith University are one step closer to testing and treating long Covid

<!–

Australian scientists are getting closer to being able to test and treat Lung Covid – a condition can affect up to half a million patients.

The disease is a complex and sometimes debilitating condition for which no proven treatment and no tests have been available until now.

Long-standing Covid symptoms include extreme fatigue, palpitations, tightness and chest pain, which persist for months or sometimes years after a Covid diagnosis.

Researchers at Griffith University found that the disease shares several similarities with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) — a condition they’ve been working on for more than a decade.

The university’s research into chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), which is estimated to cost Aussie patients $14.5 billion a year, revealed that a group of receptors don’t work well in someone who has the condition (pictured, a patient at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney)

The study found that both conditions have similar groups of nervous system receptors that don’t work properly.

The research also found low levels of calcium in the cells of lung covid and chronic fatigue patients.

Calcium is ‘critical’ for cell function in everyday life, as it is related to brain activity and muscle contraction.

Professor Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik said calcium supplements weren’t effective at tackling it.

“It’s not about what you ingest, but how calcium is processed and gets into the cell,” she said.

Most CFS patients develop the condition after contracting a virus, and those with long-term Covid have also had a viral attack.

Professor Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik (pictured) of Griffith University said there are similarities between CFS and long-term Covid

A blood test to diagnose long-term Covid is not far off, as scientists have already developed a similar method for CFS.

The researchers are also working on a treatment to solve the calcium problem.

Five percent of Australia’s 9.5 million Covid cases are expected to develop long-term problems.

The studies were published Thursday in the Journal of Molecular Medicine.