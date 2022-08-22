Australian schools install vape detectors inside bathrooms
New vape alarms will be installed in Australian secondary schools to curb the use of e-cigarettes by teenagers.
Plumpton High School, in Sydney’s west, is one of the schools that will implement the latest vape-detecting alarms, which can also capture vape, marijuana and cigarette smoke.
The detectors will be installed throughout the school, including in the bathrooms, and alarm if they detect smoke or vapour.
Plumpton will also attend a new education program designed by Western Sydney Local Health District clinical professor Smita Shah.
During the program, students learn about vaping in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education classes, gain a “decision rationale” and learn about misinformation about vaping on social media.
The Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation found that about 14 percent of children ages 12 to 17 have tried an e-cigarette.
About 63 percent of those kids were exposed to vaping through their friends.
While schools are not required to address the issue of vaping in their courses, Plumpton Principal Tim Lloyd is passionate about helping his students avoid the dangerous product.
He said the vape detectors are part of the school’s comprehensive plan to stop vaping.
“They’re part of a really comprehensive structure that we have in health and wellness … We don’t have a major problem and we attribute that to vigilance to make sure all children are safe,” he told NewsCorp.
“It’s part of a holistic approach to education and future-proofing our children for their health and well-being.”
“It’s about an integral strategy to help kids make the right choices.”
The federal government banned imports of nicotine-based vapes in October last year, but it has done little to curb the products entering Australia
It is illegal to vape or smoke on school grounds, or for businesses to sell high nicotine vapes to people under the age of 18.
Vapes have become an increasing concern in schools, with experts fearing that students are not fully aware of the dangers of smoking and endangering their lives.
A “perfectly healthy” teenager suffered a massive dose of nicotine while vaping in his school’s toilets.
The student was rushed to hospital after being found in Blue Mountains Grammar, west of Sydney, and has recovered, but may have long-term brain damage.
Deputy principal and high school principal Owen Laffin told parents in a letter about the student’s seizure in early June.
“Last week, an otherwise perfectly healthy senior student collapsed in the toilets, suffered a prolonged seizure and was taken to hospital by ambulance after using a vape,” he wrote.
“Medical evidence suggests that the attack was caused by a massive dose of nicotine.
“While I am immensely grateful to say that the student has now recovered, the risk of head injury or brain damage caused by hypoxia is terrible to consider.”
Mr Laffin acknowledged that the school had ongoing problems with e-cigarettes and urged parents to discuss this with their children.
“I am writing to our entire community today to raise awareness of the extraordinary dangers of vaping and to urge parents to discuss them with your children,” he wrote.
Australian National University epidemiologist Emily Banks said some disposable vapes contain the nicotine from 10 packs of cigarettes.
“Those disposable devices are very strong and contain high doses of nicotine,” she told the… Sydney Morning Herald.
‘People feel sick, they can vomit, light-headed. The attacks are what people are most concerned about. There has been a single case of people with heart rhythm problems – it’s one of the documented dangers.’
There are even known cases of vaping use during cardiac arrest.
Banned levels of ingredients linked to harmful lung diseases, such as ‘popcorn lung’, have been found in nearly a third of vapes sold in Australia.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration found that 31 percent of the 214 e-cigarettes it analyzed had chemical concentrations that exceeded the legal limit.
Those substances include the additives vitamin E acetate and diacetyl, which have been widely linked to a rare condition called bronchiolitis obliterans, which damages the small airways in the lungs.
The disease is nicknamed “popcorn lung” because diacetyl used to be added to microwave popcorn as a dye.
The TGA also found that all 190 nicotine vape products it tested violated new labeling rules designed to warn customers of the potential dangers.
A spokesman for the government agency said the banned ingredients are known to cause lung damage in the form of bronchiolitis obliterans and EVALI.
EVALI – which stands for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung damage – is believed to be caused by vaping containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive compound also found in marijuana, and vitamin E acetate.
Federal law introduced last October imposed minimum safety standards for nicotine vapors imported from abroad and made warning labels mandatory.
The law also made it illegal to buy nicotine vapes without a prescription.
According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the new laws should limit the risk of nicotine vaping in young adults, while also giving current smokers access to the products to help them quit smoking.
There are still two ways that prescription holders can obtain nicotine vaping products in Australia; from a pharmacy or import from foreign websites.
Prescriptions can only be written by one of the 80 authorized prescribers, or by a physician approved under the TGA’s Special Access Schedule B.
An authorized prescriber of nicotine vaporization products must be a primary care physician registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration.
Despite the disapproval of vaping advocates, the new laws are supported by the Australian Council on Smoking and Health (ACOSH).
“ACOSH supports all measures that effectively halt the flow of illicit disposable e-cigarettes to Australia, which are being used by an increasing number of children and teenagers,” said CEO Maurice Swanson.
“There is growing concern about the use of e-cigarettes among children and teenagers.”