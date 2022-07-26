Australian rugby league players boycott over rainbow pride jersey

Seven Australian rugby league players have vowed to boycott a crunch match after their team announced they would be wearing a new rainbow pride, sparking a furious debate.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, based north of Sydney, unveiled the strip yesterday morning – featuring rainbow piping on the neck, sleeves and around the sponsor logo – and said it showed support for “inclusiveness and diversity.”

But a few hours later, club bosses were forced to call a crisis meeting with players who said they would refuse to wear the top on “religious and cultural grounds” because they had not consulted them about the decision beforehand.

What was meant to be a symbol of togetherness has instead become one of division as an openly gay club legend, league bosses, radio hosts and even the prime minister have been dragged into a vicious debate overshadowing the sport.

Meanwhile, Manly faces the recall of reserve players for Thursday night’s game, which could prove crucial to their chances of winning the league after owner Scott Penn categorically ruled out dropping the strip.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, an Australian Rugby League team north of Sydney, unveiled a rainbow pride strip early Monday to celebrate ‘inclusiveness and diversity’

Seven players have vowed to boycott a major game on Thursday night rather than carry the strip on ‘religious and cultural’ grounds, including wingers Christian Tuipulotu (left) and Jason Saab

Penn, a Harvard-educated multimillionaire who lives half the year in the wakeful capital of Brooklyn, New York, said, “It was never just about pride. It was about saying we want everyone in the game and making them feel like they can participate.

“We are not going to force them to play, but we are committed to the jersey and we are committed to integration. We’re not running away from our position.’

The controversy started Monday morning, when Manly unveiled the ‘Everyone in League’ shirt in partnership with the Dynasty Sport brand.

A one-off strip designed only for Thursday night’s game, which ties in with the National Rugby League branding that promoted Thursday’s games as the ‘Women in League’ round to recognize the role women play in the sport.

Team bosses said the comic is the “first of its kind” and shows the role sport plays in bringing people from all walks of life together.

It was modeled by three players – Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick – in promotional material.

But the mood quickly soured when seven other players — named locally as Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley — refused to wear it.

Competition rules prohibit players from the same team from wearing different strips, meaning bosses had to either drop the top or drop the players.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler must designate a 22-man selection for the game on Tuesday afternoon

Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans (left) said none of the seven players who boycotted him had expressed concern about being labeled a bigot – and insisted he had never heard any homophobic comments from any of his teammates

A crisis meeting was scheduled for Tuesday to resolve the dispute, but when the news made headlines, talks were pushed back to Monday night.

It would be said that Mr. Penn called from New York for the meeting where he told the players he would not back down.

It was then left to coach Des Hasler and captain Daly Cherry-Evans to face media criticism after the talks and explain that a player boycott would continue.

Exact numbers are still unclear, with three of the sports stars reportedly reconsidering – though the other four seem unmoved.

Hasler found himself in an impossible position during the press conference and insisted that he support the players’ right to protest and the new jersey.

While alternately quoting Gandhi and telling an anecdote about an autistic friend, he admitted the club had made “mistakes” in announcing the shirt and accused “mismanagement” for undermining team unity.

“The implementation of what was intended to be an extremely important initiative was poor,” he said.

“There was little consultation or collaboration between key stakeholders, both inside and outside the club.

“Our intention was to be caring and compassionate to all the diverse groups who face inclusion challenges on a daily basis.

Male owner and chairman Scott Penn is adamant the club will not back down on his pride jersey, despite seven players refusing to take the field

Club legend Ian Roberts, who in 1995 became the first ever rugby league player to come out as gay, said the embarrassing situation would be felt most by the area’s LGBTQI+ community.

At a press conference after the church service, Mr Albanian praised Roberts, the first NRL player to come out as gay and a personal friend of the Prime Minister.

“But instead of increasing tolerance and acceptance, we may have hindered this.”

Male club legend Ian Roberts – who became the first rugby league player to come out as gay in 1995 – led the reaction to the news, saying the situation “breaks my heart”.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man this is not unknown. I was wondering if there would be any religious backlash,” Roberts told the… Daily Telegram.

“I can promise any young child on the northern beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this.”

Radio personalities also quickly weighed in, with Mark ‘MG’ Geyer – himself a former footballer – throwing his weight behind Roberts and the club.

‘Would I wear the jersey while I was playing? Damn it, I would,” he told listeners of his breakfast show on Tuesday.

“The best player to come out of Manly was Ian Roberts. I’d wear the jersey just for him because I’m the only player brave enough to come out and say…I’m gay.’

Prime Minister Antony Albanese also weighed in on supporting team bosses, saying ‘it’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive’ and Australians ‘should respect everyone for who they are’.

But Paul Gallen, a veteran of the sport, criticized Manly for “overshadowing” Women in League week with the jersey – saying the team “should have left it at that”.

“I think everyone accepts that there are different people in life, people have different beliefs,” he said.

“I don’t know why they wanted to promote this, to be honest… I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.”

Peter V’landys, the NRL’s league boss, also weighed in – saying players have “every right” to boycott on religious grounds, while swearing “repercussions” for the team.

Israel Folau was banned from Australia three years ago for his homophobic comments

‘We respect everyone. It doesn’t matter what your sexual orientation is, what your faith in marriage is, what your race is, what your color is, we respect you as a human being,” he said.

“These players are aware of our policy in that regard. If they have a religious faith and they don’t want to play, I respect that and I respect all players.’

Manly is currently ninth in the NRL table, tied with the Sydney Roosters one place above them and Canberra Raiders one place below them.

The top eight teams advance to the playoffs that will determine the winner of the competition.

Manly will face the Roosters on Thursday – one of only six games remaining of the season – giving them the chance to create clean air between them and their closest rivals.

It is not the first time Australian rugby has been at the center of discussions about inclusiveness in sport.

Israel Folau, who played rugby league but was best known as rugby union for Australia, was kicked out of the national team in 2019 for his anti-LGBT views.

The full-back, who had already been warned about posts he made on social media, saw his contract ripped up after writing that homosexuals ‘hell awaits’.

Folau’s full message read: “Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters – hell awaits you.”

“It was made clear to him that any post or comment on social media that is disrespectful in any way to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action,” said Raelene Castle, Rugby Australia chief executive at the time.