Australian reveals what you can rent for $400 a week in each capital city with surprising results
A young Australian woman has shocked millions after comparing what renters can find for $400 a week in each capital city.
Sam, 22, was viewed by 1.3 million on TikTok after posting one video shows what she found for the modest price in the Australian capitals – but many viewers were skeptical of the results amid the rising cost of living.
The house hunter showed a number of units and apartments she found for rent in the Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Darwin and Adelaide CBDs, but was shocked to find that Sydney only offered a parking space for $400 a month.
TikToker Sam (pictured), 22, has gone viral for revealing what she found to rent for $400 a week in every capital city center
According to Domain, the median rental price in each city combined is $499 for houses and $436 for units in December 2021.
In Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth Sam found a ‘sweet’ one bedroom apartment and in Melbourne a new two bedroom unit.
She discovered a modern one-bedroom apparition with sea views in Darwin.
She showed a number of apartments in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Darwin and Adelaide CBDs, but was shocked to find that Sydney only offered a parking space for $400 a month
But in Sydney, she claimed a $400-a-week flat ‘doesn’t exist’, but saw that there was a single car park for rent at the same price per week. month.
Sam’s clip has been viewed a whopping 1.8 million times and attracted hundreds of comments as many were not convinced by her results.
One said it would be ‘impossible’ to rent a new two-bed flat in Melbourne for as low as $400 a week.
“Idk where you found that apartment in Melbourne because you can’t get anything under $600 a week,” said another.
‘The two beds in Melbourne are “twins”. Has a tiny tiny bedroom with sliding doors to the walls and barely fits more than a queen bed,’ pointed out a third.
Sydneysiders doubted that a parking space was all that was available and shared how much rent she pays for a city flat.
‘My flat is in the city, a bed for $400 in Sydney,’ said one woman, and another replied: ‘My flat in Sydney is $350 a week’.
What is the average rent in Australia?
Town
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Canberra
Perth
Hobart
Darwin
Combined capitals
House
$600
$445
$480
$450
$675
$460
500 USD
$600
$499
Unit
$490
$375
$420
$360
$530
$390
$428
$480
$436
Source: Domain