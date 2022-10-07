WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Australian reveals what you can rent for $400 a week in each capital city with surprising results

Australia
By Jacky

Aussie renter reveals what $400 a week can get you in every capital amid skyrocketing prices – and you won’t believe what she finds in Sydney

  • An Australian TikToker has compared what renters can get for $400 a week
  • Sam, 22, searched for apartments in each of the city centers at the weekly price of $400
  • She found new one-bedroom units in Brisbane, Darwin, Perth and Adelaide
  • In Melbourne, she discovered it was a two-bedroom unit for the modest price
  • However, all Sam found in Sydney was a parking space for $400 a month

By Louise Allingham for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:04, October 7, 2022 | Up to date: 03:04, October 7, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young Australian woman has shocked millions after comparing what renters can find for $400 a week in each capital city.

Sam, 22, was viewed by 1.3 million on TikTok after posting one video shows what she found for the modest price in the Australian capitals – but many viewers were skeptical of the results amid the rising cost of living.

The house hunter showed a number of units and apartments she found for rent in the Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Darwin and Adelaide CBDs, but was shocked to find that Sydney only offered a parking space for $400 a month.

Scroll down for video

TikToker Sam (pictured), 22, has gone viral for revealing what she found to rent for $400 a week in every capital city center

TikToker Sam (pictured), 22, has gone viral for revealing what she found to rent for $400 a week in every capital city center

According to Domain, the median rental price in each city combined is $499 for houses and $436 for units in December 2021.

In Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth Sam found a ‘sweet’ one bedroom apartment and in Melbourne a new two bedroom unit.

She discovered a modern one-bedroom apparition with sea views in Darwin.

She showed a number of apartments in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Darwin and Adelaide CBDs, but was shocked to find that Sydney only offered a parking space for $400 a month

She showed a number of apartments in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Darwin and Adelaide CBDs, but was shocked to find that Sydney only offered a parking space for $400 a month

She showed a number of apartments in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Darwin and Adelaide CBDs, but was shocked to find that Sydney only offered a parking space for $400 a month

But in Sydney, she claimed a $400-a-week flat ‘doesn’t exist’, but saw that there was a single car park for rent at the same price per week. month.

Sam’s clip has been viewed a whopping 1.8 million times and attracted hundreds of comments as many were not convinced by her results.

Vote

Are you paying more than $400 a week in rent?

  • Yes 12 votes
  • None 4 votes
  • I own my house 8 votes

One said it would be ‘impossible’ to rent a new two-bed flat in Melbourne for as low as $400 a week.

“Idk where you found that apartment in Melbourne because you can’t get anything under $600 a week,” said another.

‘The two beds in Melbourne are “twins”. Has a tiny tiny bedroom with sliding doors to the walls and barely fits more than a queen bed,’ pointed out a third.

Sydneysiders doubted that a parking space was all that was available and shared how much rent she pays for a city flat.

‘My flat is in the city, a bed for $400 in Sydney,’ said one woman, and another replied: ‘My flat in Sydney is $350 a week’.

What is the average rent in Australia?

Town

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Canberra

Perth

Hobart

Darwin

Combined capitals

House

$600

$445

$480

$450

$675

$460

500 USD

$600

$499

Unit

$490

$375

$420

$360

$530

$390

$428

$480

$436

Source: Domain

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Sunrise: World reacts to host David…

Jacky

Australian almost wins Italian Super…

Jacky

Mum living in rural Australian town is…

Jacky
1 of 5,440

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More