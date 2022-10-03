Australian researchers find pill to cure hay fever and thunderstorm asthma sufferers

<!–

A life-changing new pill developed by Australian researchers could help those suffering from allergic reactions such as hay fever and thunderstorm asthma.

More than 4.6 million Australians suffer from hayfever, with the dreaded illness usually triggered by an allergic reaction to outdoor or indoor allergens such as pollen and dust mites – and usually at its worst in spring.

But the new daily tablet, which contains small doses of grass pollen, has been shown to help retrain the body’s immune system to protect patients from having a reaction.

Researchers from Melbourne’s Monash University discovered the breakthrough treatment after conducting a study of how the tablet worked for those allergic to rye grass pollen.

A new daily pill discovered by researchers is able to provide protection against allergic reactions such as hay fever and thunderstorm asthma (stock image)

Head of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Laboratory at Monash University, Professor Menno van Zelm, explained how the pill is used at 3AW.

“These tablets are placed under the tongue for one to two minutes,” he said. ‘It’s recorded in the mouth.’

He explained that the ‘small doses of grass pollen’ infused into the tablet ‘do not cause a strong reaction’ and are designed to retrain the immune system to protect patients.

The pill must be taken once a day for the four months leading up to the pollen season.

But while the treatment works for many people, Professor van Zelm warned that it may not cure everyone.

His Monash University team took 27 Victorians who were allergic to ryegrass pollen and had seasonal rhinoconjunctivitis symptoms at least once a week.

The cohort was divided into two groups, with half taking the tablet under the tongue every day, while the other half received antihistamines.

Researchers from Melbourne’s Monash University (pictured) discovered the treatment option after conducting a study of how the tablet worked for a group of Victorians allergic to rye grass pollen

The tablet, which is infused with doses of the grass pollen, retrains the cells of the body’s immune system to provide protection (pictured, the research team observes a computer screen with test results)

It was discovered that 92 percent of those who took birth control pills in the four months leading up to allergy season for three consecutive years reported ongoing benefits.

Professor van Zelm said there was evidence that those given the pill developed ‘immunity’ to their allergies.

In comparison, those who took the antihistamines had no changes in the cells of their immune system.

The research team’s pill will be a prescription medicine.