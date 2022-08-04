Australian rent crisis: Gold Coast family forced to live in a motel room and pay $850 a week

Australia’s rental crisis has hit a new low as tenants receive ominous warnings from real estate agents and families are forced to pay $850 a week for aging motel rooms amid an industry-wide battle against inflation.

Tenants across the country are feeling the pressure of interest rate hikes despite not owning a home, as landlords raise rents to keep up with mortgage payments.

A Sydney tenant received an ominous email from his real estate agent who managed the property using “scummy” tactics used to justify rent increases.

The tenant, known as anon_bruh, shared their rent dilemma on Reddit, noting that they had lived in their current apartment for two years and paid $510 a week in rent.

Anon_bruh said after trying to negotiate their rent increase, they received the “alarming” email.

You may notice that interest rates have risen 1.75% in the past four months and are expected to rise further.

The broker said the rate hikes are a “huge burden on the owner” and advised the tenant to pay the increased rent to “save time and money” because moving would result in the deduction of bonds.

“If you move from one unit to another, you have to pay for the cleaning and the mover,” the broker wrote.

“Even if you clean it in a near-perfect way, you still can’t guarantee it.

“In addition, moving furniture can damage the wall or a particular area and lead to bond deductions.”

Anon_bruh turned to Reddit users for advice, asking, “Is this something I should be concerned about?”

“It sounds like he’s trying to make you think about the hassle of finding a new place so he doesn’t have to look for a new tenant. Scummy and tacky,” one user wrote.

“Sounds like the average shady landlord trying to take the security deposit because they’re entitled to it,” commented another user.

“This is almost threatening in nature,” shouted a third user.

Users explained that anon_bruh has to file a deposit with Fair Trading when they decided to move.

The rental crisis has also exposed a crippling property shortage — with a Gold Coast family of five living in a motel to keep a roof over their heads.

Alexi Bennett, the mother of three Gold Coast children (pictured) said her family pays $850 a week to live in a single room in a motel for three months after their previous landlord decided not to cancel their lease.

Alexi Bennett lives with her partner Tinei Tiumalu and their three children Leilani, 7, Alaysai, 1, and six-week-old Kross in a single room at a Labrador Motel for $850 a week.

The family had to vacate their previous rental home in Surfers Paradise three months ago when the landlord failed to terminate their lease.

Alexi Bennett said they have turned down more than 200 retail applications despite good references and are able to pay more than $600 a week.

“So our previous landlord didn’t want to re-sign our lease because of all the people coming off the highway, so she finally asked us to leave and this was the next best thing,” Ms. Bennett told the Today Show.

“You’re supposed to take care of your kids and, if you can’t, the guilt – it really hits, it hits really hard.

“It’s meant to be the happiest time of your life and, you know, right now it’s one of the hardest and yes, pretty sad, to be honest.”

Ms Bennett described the rental competition as “crazy” and said brokers fail to explain why an application is being rejected.

The mother of three said she is trying to stay positive despite the family situation.

“I have to do what’s best for my kids and, yes, this is it right now.

“You just have to stay positive and hope for the best and just keep trying, every day is a new day.

“That’s all I can keep telling myself and stay positive.”

It comes after data released by Domain showed the national rental vacancy rate fell to an all-time low for the fifth consecutive month, at 0.9 percent.

The July report showed that vacancy rates in Sydney have nearly halved to a record low of 1.3 percent since July last year, while Melbourne fell to 1.4 percent – the lowest since March 2019.

Adelaide and Perth remain the most competitive cities for renters as rates fell to 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Brisbane, Hobart and Canberra remained stable, while Darwin’s share price rose 0.1 percentage point to 0.6 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised the spot rate by half a percentage point – a move that took the spot rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.