Australian receives angry note from neighbour for using power tools in gated Sandhust community

The neighbor has been branded ‘unbearable’ for his reaction to the tools

An Australian man has received an angry note from his neighbor blasting him for using power tools in his gated community of Sandhurst in Melbourne’s south-east.

Nick, who moved into the suburb three months ago, said he used his hacksaw on the lawn ‘five times in the middle of the day’ before an anonymous note was left on his door demanding ‘respect for your neighbours’.

“This is not an industrial area where power tools are used. If the noise continues we will report you to the Sandhurst board,’ it read.

Nick posted the note on Reddit and has been inundated with support from users branding his neighbor ‘insufferable’ and a ‘Karen’.

An Australian received a furious note from his neighbor for using a felling saw during the day in his gated community in Victoria

What are the residential noise regulations in Australia? General rules prohibit items such as power tools between: Monday to Friday before 7 and after Weekends and holidays before 9.00 and after 8 p.m Noise may be considered unreasonable even if used outside of these times Individual neighborhoods and communities may have their own specific rules around noise

Others defended the neighbor, saying the noise must have caused significant ‘distress’ to warrant such a response.

Users were quick to criticize Sandhurst, a gated community and golf estate 37km outside Melbourne’s central business district with a population of 5,211.

“I’ve worked here before and can confirm – lots of insufferable residents,” wrote one.

“Sounds like a place where some people don’t have much to do so they wait all day for something they figure they can get pissed off about and then unload,” commented another.

‘The best course of action is to take out the red pen, correct the grammar, spelling and punctuation. Rate the work, reseal the plastic envelope and send it back,’ one man suggested.

However, several users defended the neighbors’ reaction and advised Nick to check the noise regulations in his neighborhood.

“He’s getting exactly what they signed up for by moving into a gated community, and he could very well be violating some kind of owner’s association rules,” one said.

The incident took place in Sandhurst, a gated community and golf estate 37km outside Melbourne’s CBD, Reddit users have branded the area ‘prissy’

“If there are shift workers or young families as immediate neighbors, doing a drop saw during the day out in the front yard won’t make you any friends,” wrote another.

“It probably gave them some relief in some ways and is out of the ordinary in the neighborhood. I’ve been on both ends and it’s better to make an effort to negotiate and keep things peaceful,’ wrote another.

Nick said he would love to talk about it with the neighbor but he can’t as he doesn’t know which one it is.

“Since they have left the note anonymous, I can’t even approach them and try to bypass them and what they need to be able to maintain a good relationship with them, so I have no idea who did it ,” he said.

“I’m half tempted to write a note back and go and pop into everyone’s mailbox to say I’d like to work around them, but I can’t if I don’t have any information.”

* Names have been changed