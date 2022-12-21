Australian reality star ‘triggered’ watching Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivia Frazer has added her voice to the Meghan Markle controversy.

The former Married At First Sight star, 29, said on Wednesday she is “triggered” by the saga as it reminds her of “similar behaviour” from one of her relatives.

While she was careful not to mention anything too controversial on her Instagram Stories, the OnlyFans star made it clear that she doesn’t approve of the Duchess of Sussex.

Olivia Frazer has added her voice to the Meghan Markle controversy. The former Married At First Sight star, 29, (pictured) said on Wednesday she is “triggered” by the saga because it reminds her of “similar behaviour” from one of her relatives

“I’ll put it this way: I have a family member who exhibits very similar behavior to what Meghan ‘appears to exhibit,'” Frazer replied during a Q&A to a fan.

“I know how upsetting it is for a family and I’m incredibly triggered by it, so my opinion is biased to begin with based on what I’ve seen of Meghan for years.

“I recognize that my opinion can be very unfair, but I will not lie about my feelings. That said, I will never add anything to another person’s pile.”

While she was careful not to mention anything too controversial on her Instagram Stories, the OnlyFans star made it clear she doesn’t approve of the Duchess of Sussex, 41 (pictured)

Frazer went on to say, despite her thoughts on the matter, she would never post anything hateful about Ms Markle, 41, or her husband Prince Harry.

“Boldness maybe, but never hatred,” she finished.

Frazer had her fair share of hate thrown her way after a controversial stint on the ninth season of Married At First Sight earlier this year.

I’ll put it this way: I have a relative who exhibits very similar behavior to what Meghan “appears to exhibit”. I know how upsetting it is for a family and I am incredibly triggered by it,” she said

She was ruthlessly slammed by viewers after she shared a nude photo of her co-star Domenica Calarco.

The backlash forced Frazer to quit her teaching job and made her “suicidal” due to a “serious instability in her mood,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle in May.

After appearing on the matchmaking show and losing her job, she turned to OnlyFans for an income, making $500,000 in her first four months.

Lately she’s been living a quieter life, spending time in the UK with her new British filmmaker beau William Mitchell.