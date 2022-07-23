Australian reality show struck down by outbreak of THRUSH among the cast

An Australian reality show has been canceled due to an outbreak of thrush on set.

On Saturday, The Daily Telegraph reported that participants on a “dating show” struggle with yeast infections, which makes romantic scenes difficult.

The thrush outbreak followed a plague of gastroenteritis among the cast, with both circumstances making filming a challenge.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that representatives from Channel Nine, Seven and Ten have denied that the outbreaks occurred on the sets of Love Island, Beauty and The Geek, Heartbreak Island or The Real Love Boat.

It is not known which show suffered under the circumstances, but the paper claims that “a large number of cast and crew … have been affected by thrush on location in recent weeks.”

The report goes on to claim that “tensions would have increased then” after participants were told to abstain from alcohol while being treated for the ailments.

Thrush is a common infection caused when a yeast called Candida albicans, which normally lives at manageable levels in the body, overgrows in the vagina.

Symptoms include intense itching, thick discharge, and redness and pain.

Treatments include a choice of anti-yeast pessaries or creams that can be purchased over the counter.

The new Beauty and the Geek series, presented by Sophie Monk, is now airing on Channel Nine.

Love Island Australia will return later in 2022, while a premiere date for Heartbreak Island has yet to be announced.

The Real Love Boat, hosted by Darren McMullen, has also yet to announce when it will air.