Australian pub holds a wet t-shirt contest in honour of The Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian pub is holding a wet t-shirt competition to ‘celebrate’ the Queen’s life on the eve of a national day of mourning.

The Roebuck Bay Hotel, or The Roey as it is known to locals, is Broome’s oldest pub and one of the most popular in the town of 14,000 people on Western Australia’s north coast.

The venue regularly holds Wednesday night wet t-shirt competitions, but this week’s has been renamed in honor of the beloved monarch – leading to a wave of backlash on social media calling it ‘tasteless’.

An Australian pub has renamed the regular Wednesday night wet t-shirt competition in honor of the Queen (pictured)

“Join us Wednesday night for a special Wet T at Oasis Bar to celebrate the life of Queen Lizzy,” a Facebook post about the event said.

Enter Wet-T for your chance to win $750. With DJ Sam T on the decks from 20.00 party until late at night!’

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for a single national holiday on Thursday following her funeral on Monday.

A spokesman for Roey’s event on Wednesday said they expected a few hundred people to show up and that while no disrespect was intended, they could see how some people might be offended.

“It’s kind of in bad taste,” one person wrote.

“Very bad taste,” admitted another.

The pub in Broome is known as ‘The Roey’ (pictured) by locals in the 14,000-strong town

Australia’s national memorial service on Thursday will be held after Mr Albanese’s return from London.

The event will be hosted by TV personality Melissa Doyle, with singer Anthony Callea set to perform and each of the state premiers and chief ministers, state governors, federal members, senators and opposition leaders to attend.

The day was declared a public holiday, prompting some business and health lobbyists to complain about short notice and thousands of reservations that had to be moved quickly.