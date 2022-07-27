Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cheeky dig at new opposition leader Peter Dutton

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese opened his first Question Time in Parliament with a caustic underhand compliment to new opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Mr Albanese spoke after Mr Dutton set fire to the Prime Minister in Canberra on Wednesday about his government’s plan to dismantle Australia’s construction watchdog.

“I thank the Leader of the Opposition very much for the question and I congratulate him on his election as Leader of the Liberal Party – and wish him well as Leader of the Opposition and I hope he stays there for a very, very long time, ‘ said Mr Albanian.

Minutes later, Mr Dutton fired back an explosive question about Mr Albanian and Labour’s union ties.

‘My question to the Prime Minister is; officials of the CFMEU have been charged with thousands of crimes. Has the prime minister met with union bosses accused of criminal behavior including assault, intimidation and rape?’ said Mr. Dutton.

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has roasted opposition leader Peter Dutton in his first parliamentary whims as prime minister (pictured)

The question sparked a loud cheer from the parliamentary floor, prompting the chairman to intervene.

‘I’ll call the Prime Minister. To order.’

“Mr. Chairman, if the opposing party has an allegation or wants to know someone I have met, he must say so,” Mr Albanese replied.

‘No he has not. If he wants to name someone, he has every right to do so. But he has no right to engage in such defamation tactics.”

Opposition leaders Peter Dutton (left) and Government Anthony Albanese (right) walk into the Senate on Tuesday for the opening of the new parliament

Funding for the Australian construction watchdog may be cut if attempts to abolish the commission fail.

Employment Secretary Tony Burke says he wants the Australian Building and Construction Commission to be abolished quickly, with legislation to scrap the body to be introduced later this year.

The committee’s powers will be reduced to the bare minimum before returning to the Fair Work Ombudsman and the health and safety regulators.

Mr Burke says that if legislation to abolish the watchdog is not passed by Parliament, funding will not be renewed.

“Their funding of the released pre-election costs is drying up anyway,” he told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“There’s a degree that there are minimum fees that you have to pay for board members and things like that, that’s not unknown.”

However, the head of the commission still gets his $450,000 salary.

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton and members of his front bench take the affirmation of allegiance in the House of Representatives during the opening of Parliament (pictured)

Burke says the salary has yet to be pushed through until the watchdog is revoked, as it is a legal position.

“I would have liked to abolish the organization yesterday,” he said.

“But you know, in terms of legislative program, that legislation will probably come in a few months.”

Independent Senator David Pocock says a balance needs to be struck between ensuring workers have access to union support without harassment returning to the workplaces.

Burke says he has been in talks with Senator Pocock about the legislation.

“We’ve been in touch via text message. There’s a conversation that we haven’t had as this announcement was clearly only made on Sunday,” he said.

Opposition spokeswoman Michaelia Cash says there is confusion in the industry following the decision to scrap the watchdog.

“The industry did not expect a consultation period, an orderly transition period, certainly not to be rushed,” she told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“That’s not a good start from a government that was elected only a few weeks ago.”