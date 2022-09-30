Australian passport delays: Sydney dad Josh Davis said errors on application almost halted Bali trip

A family’s honeymoon to Bali was almost completely derailed thanks to two small mistakes in their passport application.

Sydney father-of-two Josh Davis has been a courier for 22 years and has seen some strange names with the mistake in his daughter Sienna’s passport application joining the group.

Davis said he filed for passport renewals for his two children on April 19, six months before they were due to fly to Bali for an October wedding.

“I saw a bit on Facebook about delays because of everyone traveling so as I was worried I thought we’ll get the kids done now so we’ll get it over with,” he shared Yahoo News Australia.

Towards the end of August, Mr Davis said he had received only one email saying his son’s passport was being processed, but nothing about his daughter.

When he called the Australian Passport Office (APO), he was told he had entered the email incorrectly on his daughter’s passport, a claim he disputed because he said his wife wrote it all and “she has very nicely written”.

When Mr Davis’ son’s passport arrived, there was no sign of his daughter’s, so he called the passport office again.

When he asked where his daughter Sienna’s passport was, he was told ‘that’s not the name I have here’.

Finally, on September 10, the passport office realized its mistake.

‘It was spelled Siwnna, which doesn’t look like Sienna,’ he said.

‘But as I said to my wife and friends, there’s definitely got to be some kind of security check, you know somebody does it and then it gets crossed off by somebody else, given that it’s quite an important document .

‘Unless they’re in a hurry and desperate and they just go, “yep quickly scroll through, yep that’s good.”‘

Passport delays have been at record highs since international borders reopened, with some citizens waiting more than three months and some claiming up to six months

To correct the error, Mr Davis took the day off and stood in line for three hours to bring his daughter’s documents to the passport office.

Once again, he had heard nothing until a week later when he called the office again, where he was told the email was still incorrect but he could come and collect the passport.

He was finally able to pick up his daughter’s passport on Tuesday, much to his relief.

Waiting times for passports have caused massive headaches for Australians wanting to travel overseas.

Delays have been at record highs since international borders reopened, with some citizens waiting more than three months, and some claiming up to six months, to get their first passport or have their passport renewed.

The Australian Passport Office has been working overtime to try to keep up with the ‘unprecedented demand’.

More than 160,000 applications have been submitted in September alone, with longer delays for adults and children applying for their first passports due to extra security checks and the supporting documents that need to be verified.

APO has a service of $225 for a passport to be priority processed in two days, but those who cannot afford the fee have an extended wait.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said the Australian Passport Office has multiple checkpoints in the passport process to ensure all details are correct and checked before and after printing.

DFAT advised holidaymakers to allow six weeks for their new passports in a statement released last week.

“APO strives to ensure that every passport issued is error-free through rigorous quality and security checks as part of processing applications,” a DFAT spokesperson told Yahoo News Australia.

“In a very small percentage of cases where an error is detected, APO contacts the customer directly and makes every effort to ensure that the problem is corrected immediately.”