Australian passport delays of four months cause travellers to cancel holidays

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Waiting times for passports still cause huge headaches for Australians looking to enjoy post-pandemic travel.

Most Australian states have a wait of four to eight weeks for a passport, but the situation is much more dire in Western Australia, with some people experiencing delays of more than four months.

Alysha Singh, 27, booked a trip to India in December but is now finding her plans in limbo after being left waiting for a passport for her son.

She is one of thousands of travelers who are unsure whether they will be able to make it to their vacation as wait times continue to mount.

Most states have a wait of four to eight weeks for a passport, but the situation is much more dire in Western Australia, with some people experiencing delays of more than four months

The Ombudsman has received 649 complaints regarding delays in passports from July 2021 to June 2022. In August alone, they have received 42 complaints so far

Mrs Singh told 9News she applied for her son’s passport in May and still has not received it.

“Six weeks, I was happy to wait, but any longer than that, it’s just going to be a joke,” she said.

The 27-year-old said that when she called the passport office, they told her they were still processing the application.

“They keep telling me it’s in its final stages, but that’s the last four or five weeks now,” she said.

Meanwhile, WA man Bilal Ahmed actually had to cancel his vacation after waiting four months for a passport.

“I have no idea if it’s coming now or how long it’s going to take because I can’t get a word from them,” he said.

Bilal Ahmed (pictured) had to cancel his holiday after waiting four months for a passport. “I have no idea if it’s coming now or how long it’s going to take because I can’t get a word from them,” he said.

Numerous complaints have been made to the Commonwealth Ombudsman over the past 12 months.

The Ombudsman received 649 complaints regarding delays in passports from July 2021 to June 2022.

In August alone, they have received 42 complaints so far.

With 2.4 million passports expiring over the course of the pandemic, processing times have doubled since October 2021.

Travelers with concerns are advised to call the Australian Passport Office for a status check

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) advised holidaymakers to wait six weeks for their new passports, but many people have waited considerably longer.

Citizens can choose to pay an additional $225 on top of the $308 application fee to have their passport processed within two days with priority.

The Sydney Passport Office receives 7,000 to 9,000 applications weekly, but the number of applications has risen to 12,000 in recent months.

It remains a similar story at the Melbourne office, where desperate Aussies – including mothers with children – have waited three hours in the cold.

Travelers with concerns are advised to call the Australian Passport Office for a status check.