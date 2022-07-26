Australian parents reveal the most bogan baby names they’ve heard in 2022 in hilarious Facebook post

Australians list the most fake baby names of 2022 – from Legend to Areola and even Felony.

Facebook parenting group mouth of mothers asked its members to submit the most fake baby names they had come across this year and received thousands of submissions.

Heaven spelled backwards, Nevaeh has made many popular baby name lists over the past decade, but was one of the most submitted names — while more unusual names included Turbo, Pistol Blaze, Jhett Power, Girly, and Lonewolf.

Many car-themed names made it onto the list, such as Axel, Diesel, and Xira, after a motorcycle, and some kids were even named after their parents’ favorite drink.

“Heineken has a brother named Jack. I’ve heard this in our local park and in the shops,” said one mother.

“My two sons went to grade school with a Ford and a Holden, these kids were 6 and my boys were 11 and 12. About a month ago I met a guy in his mid-twenties and his name was Holden,” a second replied.

“There was a kid in my son’s class named Nedloh—that’s Holden spelled backwards,” a third commented.

“Aioli Holden (I think the kid should sue the parents lol),” a fourth laughed.

Some parents seemed to predict their child’s character, future or profession with names like Rampage, Epic, Legend, Tempah, Anarchy, Felony, Hurricane, Kaos, Heaven-lee, Mayor and even Pilot Inspektor.

Others adopted some unorthodox spellings and pronunciations, such as Rivah, Nykol, Lyryk, Jax, and LA, pronounced Le Dasha.

‘Nivek. Kevin back. Huntah and Pipah are pretty bad too,’ a mother replied.

“Sharone—for a boy—because the parents liked the song My Sharona,” a second explained.

“People call their children Alani because Inala (the suburb they live in) is written backwards. And there’s more than one,” said a third.

Place names like Malibu, Miami and Tuscany made the list, while one child was named ‘Thainesia’ after a restaurant and another Arsenal after the football team.

‘Two sisters named: Tallis and Webcke. No joke. Why???,’ wrote one parent.

“My son goes to school with a girl named Areola. Also, a lady walked by my house about 10 years ago yelling, ‘Delta, Koehler and Moen, come back right now,’ said another.

Many parents opted for more conventional names this year as it was revealed that Isla and Oliver are the most popular names for new Aussie babies in 2022.

Isla is the new girl’s name for parents, which makes Charlotte the first place according to trend watchers McCrindle study.

The name was given to 1,539 Australian baby girls in 2021 and since Generation Alpha was born, Isla has risen in popularity from 34th position in 2010 to 4th in 2021 and now 1st.

After an analysis of the top names in all Australian states and territories over the past year, McCrindle named Oliver the best boys’ name for the ninth year in a row.

The top 10 boy names in Australia in 2022 1. Oliver (2,263 occurrences) 2. Noah (1,980 occurrences) 3. Jack (1,501 occurrences) 4. Henry (1,469 occurrences) 5. William (1,457 occurrences) 6. Leo (1365 occurrences) 7. Charlie (1288 times) 8. Theodore (1205 times) 9. Luke (1,171 occurrences) 10. Thisgrannies (1,154 occurrences)

The top 10 girls names in Australia in 2022 1. Isla (1539 occurrences) 2. Charlotte (1,508 occurrences) 3. Olivia (1491 times) 4. Amelia (1,399 occurrences) 5. Ava (1,314 occurrences) 6. Mia (1245 times) 7. Grace (1216 occurrences) 8. Willow (1,076 occurrences) 9. Mathilde (1062 occurrences) 10. Ella (1,003 times)

Australia’s least populous states helped Isla rise to number one as it was the most chosen name in Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory, but it barely made it to the post with just 31 fewer cases then Charlotte.

Olivia (3rd) and Amelia (4th) stayed in the top four, and Ava (5th) made its way back to the top five most popular names since 2019.

For the boys, Oliver was the only name given to more than 2,000 babies in 2022, with Noah again finishing second and Jack jumping one place to third.

Ella was the only newcomer to the girl’s top ten after rising from 11th in 2021, while traditional names like Henry (4th), William (5th) and Theodore (8th) were popular with boys.

The six girl names that entered the top 100 1. Riley 2. Lyla 3. Indiana 4. Nora 5. Heidi 6. Zoey

The six girl names that left the top 100 1. Molly 2. Sarah 3. Annabelle 4. Maddison 5. Isabel 6. Clara

Popular pop culture names in the list include the maiden name Maeve who was featured in the Netflix hit show Sex Education (pictured)

Popular pop culture names in the list include the maiden name Maeve from the Netflix hit show Sex Education, while names like Mia, Lucas, Archie, Sienna, Gorge Louis and Savannah, such as the newer generation of British royals, were also popular.

Although Generation Alpha is not yet born, there are clear trends when it comes to the most popular baby names for this generation.

Of this year’s Top 100 list, nearly half (47) of girl names were not on the list in 2010, compared to a third (33) of boy names. This shows the trend of more variety in girl names than boy names.

Some of the most popular names that debuted for girls in the past decade include Hazel, Florence, Daisy, Frankie, Luna, Ayla, Sadie, Billie, Millie, Aurora, and Mila.

Some of the most popular names that debuted for boys over the past decade include Theodore, Hudson, Arlo, Archer, Harvey, Carter, Arthur, Sonny, and Asher.

Other girl names to watch include Remi (who debuted at 73rd in 2020 and rose to 60th this year), Maeve (who debuted at 86th in 2020 and rose to 70th this year), and Delilah (who debuted at 96th last year and has risen to 71st).