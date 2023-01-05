Australian Open officials are ‘scrambling’ to find out if Naomi Osaka will play

<!–

Australian Open officials are reportedly in the dark about whether two-time champion Naomi Osaka will compete in the tournament – with organizers unsure if she’s even gone down under.

Just 11 days after the opening Grand Slam of 2023, Osaka, who won the women’s tournament at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021, is a question mark for organizers in what would be a major blow to the women’s draw if she did not appear .

Osaka has been keeping a low profile lately, having not played a game in four months and giving very little indication that she is ramping up her training for Australia.

It has been quiet on her Instagram for a while, but she recently posted a series of photos from a holiday in Europe with a rapper boyfriend Cordae from in October when he was on tour.

One of the images she posted showed the couple in Paris, France, posing in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre.

A second indication that she’s still not in Australia surfaced on her Instagram story when she was tagged in a photo taken at a Los Angeles pilates studio last night.

The Australian Associated Press have reported that while Osaka is on the entry list for the women’s singles, the organizers are “quietly resigned” to the former world No. 1 not playing.

The report adds that some are even wondering if she will ever return to the tennis court.

Her absence from tune-up events in both Adelaide and Hobart was seen as a sign of her expected absence from Melbourne.

The absence of 2022 Australian Open champion Ash Barty, who chose to retire, as well as Serena Williams and Roger Federer already mean that some of the sport’s biggest names will not feature in the season opening, much to the chagrin of the organizers.

Osaka, now number 42 in the world rankings, has not played since she withdrew from a second-round match in Tokyo in September complaining of stomach pains.

Her last win was against Daria Saville in Tokyo, but that was an incomplete match with Aussie Saville suffering a torn cruciate ligament.

Her form, or lack thereof, saw her lose in the first round of her last three tournaments, including the final battle of 2022, the US Open, in straight sets to Danielle Collins.

The draw for the Australian Open takes place this Thursday and all eyes are on the entry form to see if Osaka officially withdraws.