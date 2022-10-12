Australian Open chief says he would 'love' Novak Djokovic to return in 2023

<!–

Tennis Australia has said it will leave the country’s government to decide whether former world number one Novak Djokovic can enter the country ahead of January’s Australian Open.

The governing body has no plans to make any statements on behalf of Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19 and subject to a three-year ban from entering Australia, but may apply to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles for a waiver.

Earlier this year, Djokovic was deported from Australia days before the start of the Open when the Australian government decided he might have disrupted civil order and his presence undermined the nation’s pandemic response.

At Wednesday’s launch of the 2023 Open, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley told reporters: ‘What we are saying at this stage is that Novak and the federal government need to figure out the situation. And then we follow every instruction after that.

‘I spent some time with Novak at the Laver Cup. We talked in general. He said of course he would love to come back to Australia, but he knows it will be an ultimate decision for the federal government.

‘He has accepted that position. It is a private matter between them. We would like to welcome Novak back – he is a nine-time champion.’

Tiley said the deadline to enter the tournament was in December and that Djokovic should have determined his eligibility by then.

Tiley also said players from Russia and Belarus – which were banned from Wimbledon this summer – remained eligible to compete, although Russian players would not be able to represent their nation and instead play as independent athletes under a neutral banner.

“Like any other player, they will have to go through a (visa) application process,” he said.

‘The only difference would be that they cannot represent Russia, they cannot represent Russia’s flag and they cannot participate in any activity, such as (playing) Russia’s anthem, and must play as independent players under a neutral (country name.

‘But they will be welcome at the Australian Open in January.’