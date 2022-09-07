Australian Olympic legend Cathy Freeman’s daughter stuns athletics fans with blistering run

<!–

The daughter of Australian Olympic legend Cathy Freeman stunned spectators after beating her rivals on the running track.

At a district school carnival in Victoria, the youngster, 11, showed off a pair of clean heels to easily win her 200m race in the age group.

Her relaxed running style has led to many on-track comparisons with mother Cathy, who famously won Olympic gold in the 400m final at the Sydney Games.

The young gun also competed in the 100m sprint, relay and high jump at Murrumbeena athletics facility, southeast of the CBD.

In September 2000, with the expectation of a nation on her shoulders, Cathy Freeman delivered the ultimate stage.

With a crowd of 112,000 cheering her on at the Olympic Stadium, many athletes would have crashed under the pressure.

But not the proud native track star Freeman, who wore her now iconic full-body suit.

Her smooth time of 49.11 saw Freeman win comfortably, ensuring her status as an icon in Australian sport.

She went on to generate worldwide headlines after draped herself in both the Australian and Aboriginal flags on her victory lap.

Freeman retired from athletics in 2003 – after joining Australia’s victorious 4×400m relay team at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester the year before.

She is very proud of her role model status and recently stated that she was born to run in her eyes.

“The dream (Olympic gold) developed throughout my childhood and by the time I was in high school, I wasn’t thinking about anything else,” she said.

“The first thing I remember about running is how happy I felt.”

In November last year, Freeman achieved legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

She joined a number of national sporting greats in receiving Sport Australia’s top honors, including tennis star Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, cricketer Sir Donald Bradman, swimmer Dawn Fraser and horse trainer Bart Cummings.