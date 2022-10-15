Australian Olympian Ariane Titmus reportedly dating Melbourne Storm NRL star Ryan Papenhuyzen 

The two sporting superstars have reportedly been dating since the beginning of this month

Ariane Titmus has been spotted with Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen

A new Australian power couple has emerged from the blocks, with Olympic swimming star Ariarne Titmus reportedly dating Storm flyer Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Australia’s golden girl Titmus and NRL speedster Papenhuyzen were spotted earlier this month on October 1, seemingly smitten at Flemington’s Turnbull Stakes Day, with Titmus appearing in a carnival partnership in the Melbourne Cup.

Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen (L) and Ariarne Titmus are seen together during Turnbull Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse – the two are now reportedly dating

The Melbourne mullet recently split from his girlfriend of three years, Collingwood Super Netballer Kelsey Browne.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion was also linked to fellow swimmer Kyle Niesler, 21.

Both sports stars have been in the headlines for completely different stories – Papenhuyzen documents the recovery of her right knee, while Titmus has flaunted her figure in a flash cover of Stellar magazine.

22-year-old Ariarne Titmus pictured with the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy – she has been a Victoria Racing ambassador since Spring 2021

The Queenslander, who won two golds at the 2020 Tokyo Games, posed in a head-to-toe pink dress, which was accessorized with a pink and black checkered bow.

“There was pressure during the Olympic Games in Tokyo (2020), but I was also still the underdog, even though most people expected me to win,” Titmus said. Stellar.

Titmus finished her Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with four gold medals, cementing her rank as one of Australia’s most successful young athletes.

Ryan Papenhuyzen with ex-girlfriend Kelsey Browne, who plays for the Collingwood Super Netball team

The two have a keen eye for racing, as Papenhuyzen co-owns the three-year-old filly Foxy Cleopatra with rugby league legend Laurie Daley.

The two-start horse, who has picked up $37,950 in prize money, is the second favorite for next month’s VRC Kennedy Oaks.

The 24-year-old has struggled with the rehabilitation of his right kneecap, which was shattered in 10 places after colliding with Raiders star Jack Wighton in round 18.

Titmus poses with his trainer Dean Boxall, who infamously got lost at the pool when Titmus won his first gold in Tokyo.

Papenhuyzen, like his partner, has seen great success but in the NRL, having won the 2020 premiership and won the Clive Churchill Medal, running 80 meters for a stunning solo try.

Titmus has a lifelong love of horses, owning them, riding them and competing in dressage and show jumping as a child in Tasmania.

In the spring of 2021, she posed on the back of the retired thoroughbred Immortalis.

Papenhuyzen is recovering from a shocking knee injury – which shattered his right kneecap in 10 places during the 18th round

The pool star recently opened up about swimming Australia’s love triangle of Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.

“I think we all definitely hear about it and it affects our teammates … it affects us emotionally,” Titmus told Channel 10.