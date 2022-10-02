Australian oil and gas giants pay extra $9 billion in tax

Australia’s gas and oil exporters will be forced to cough up an additional $9 billion in taxes after a scathing report recently revealed five major players in the industry had failed to pay income tax for the past seven years.

Multinational giants will almost triple their financial contributions to the federal and state governments this financial year after years of sending huge profits offshore using perfectly legal accounting methods.

The gas export sector is expected to pay out an estimated $13.87 billion in 2022-23 – up from $4.8 billion last financial year, according to Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) forecasts.

More than half ($7 billion) will be in corporate taxes, along with an additional $500 million in taxes on petroleum resource rents, $860 million in government royalties and $690 million in excise taxes.

APPEA has emphasized that final revenues will be subject to changing economic conditions, including fluctuating prices and foreign exchange rates.

The extra taxes and royalties will help fund public roads, schools and hospitals.

“These forecasts show some of the direct economic value to the economy and the Australian public of long-term tax conditions supporting these large, capital-intensive and complex projects,” APPEA chief executive Samantha McCulloch said.

“The LNG industry’s tax profile develops with changing economic conditions, including higher than expected prices.

“The industry is on a much faster track to recoup the losses accumulated during the construction of these complex and capital-intensive projects, speeding up tax payment timeframes.”

She added that gas exporters delivered huge economic benefits for Australians while helping customers across Asia reduce emissions.

“The federal government estimates that Australia’s LNG has the potential to lower emissions in importing countries by around 166 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by helping them switch from higher-emissions fuels – that’s about a third of Australia’s annual emissions,” McCulloch said. said.

The extra tax and royalties from gas and oil exporters will go to schools, roads and hospitals (pictured, a rigger drilling for coal seam gas reserves in Queensland)

The news comes as the former competition watchdog urged multinational oil and gas companies to share massive windfalls from soaring prices fueled by supply disruptions stemming from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Former ACCC chairman Rod Sims believes the oil and gas sector achieved ‘huge revenues with very little employment’ compared to other industries.

“It’s really unhealthy for society for companies to make big profits when others in society suffer the same high prices,” he said. Nine Newspapers.

‘With the prices as high as they are, I think it is highly unlikely that people would believe that a fair share of the revenue is going to the Australian public from these projects. It must be looked at now.’

The Australia Institute revealed earlier this year that five energy giants have paid no income tax over the past seven years, despite generating a combined $138 billion in profits. Pictured: Santos LNG plant Darwin

“These are huge projects they’re dealing with, so of course the dollars are going to be big – but it’s the tax rate that’s key and how much return they’re getting, especially at this point where they’re making very large amounts of money.’

The Australia Institute revealed earlier this year that five energy giants – Chevron, ExxonMobil, Arrow Energy and Australia-Pacific LNG and Senex – paid no income tax over the past seven years despite generating a combined profit of 138 billion dollars.

It prompted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to impose “far greater scrutiny” on the companies that force massive price increases on customers despite paying little or no tax.

“It’s incredible that you can earn 138 billion dollars without paying any taxes. Our governments should not allow this to happen and we need an overhaul of how the oil and gas industry is taxed in Australia, Australia Institute principal adviser Mark Ogge said earlier this year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been urged to impose ‘far greater controls’ on multinational giants that pay little or no tax

“The gas companies promised us billions in revenue, and instead we end up with a little in our pockets and a lot more climate impacts.

‘We trust our politicians to tax our natural resources for the benefit of all Australians, but instead some of the biggest gas miners, members of APPEA, pay absolutely nothing.’

APPEA had estimated members of the association would pay about $11 billion in tax by 2020 – and said the gas and oil exploration would bring significant revenue to Australia.

Instead, the energy giants have paid no money in taxes – while Australian venture Santos paid just $6 million in income tax from $28.9 billion.