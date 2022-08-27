Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott reveals he hopes to win an OSCAR as he begins acting career

<!–

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Dylan Alcott hopes to become an actor.

The 31-year-old tells this week’s song of Body+Soul Magazine that he has a number of roles lined up and is looking for an Oscar win.

“I want to do a little acting, which I’m excited about. I think it will be fun and I think I can be good at it. We already have some small clues,” he told the publication.

Dylan won a Logie in 2019 – the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent – and wants to put more figurines on his mantel.

“Growing up, I’ve never seen anyone like me on TV so I was honored to win a Logie, but it’s definitely not as cool as an Oscar,” he added.

‘There are so many roles in which someone has a spinal cord injury and is just in a wheelchair. We could do that. Blind actors, people with Down syndrome, why not? The time before that is changing and if I could get involved in that in a small way, I’d be very happy to do it.”

The Australian of the Year and wheelchair tennis player 2022 recently discussed his plans for the future in an all-encompassing interview with New idea.

He revealed much more time with his sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten, 31, was definitely on the cards now that he’s retired from professional sport.

Dylan has partnered with Grant Burge Wines for their Leave Your Mark campaign, which provides tertiary scholarships to people with disabilities.

“I used to doubt my abilities and what I was capable of, and then I changed my way of thinking. It made me a better person, a better advocate, and opened doors for me to make real change,” he said.

The sports star added that after years of working on his tennis career, it was now time to focus on his personal life by spending time with Otten and their dog Sauce.

“I’ve missed years of birthdays, celebrations and simple moments so I enjoy being more present, now I’m a washed up athlete,” he joked.

Dylan and Chantelle, a leading sex therapist, made their romance public at a tennis event in April 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

Dylan was named Australian of the Year in January in recognition of his athletic achievements and inspiring work with disabled Australians. In the photo at the ceremony with Otten

He was born with a tumor on his spine and left a spinal cord injury as a child after surgery to remove it.

Last year, he told Good Weekend magazine that he was very nervous before consummating his relationship with Otten, as her entire career has been devoted to studying the sexual experience.

‘I thought, ‘You do it with the best!’ But we are both sex positive. It’s important for me to talk about it,” the athlete explained.