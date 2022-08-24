Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott discusses life after tennis with his girlfriend Chantelle Otten

<!–

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Dylan Alcott hopes his athletic achievements will inspire other people with disabilities to work toward their goals.

The Australian of the Year 2022 and wheelchair tennis player, 31, spoke about his sporting achievements and plans for the future in a comprehensive interview with New idea on Monday.

And Dylan revealed a lot more time with his sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten, 31, was definitely on the cards now that he’s retired from professional sports.

Dylan has partnered with Grant Burge Wines for their Leave Your Mark campaign, which provides tertiary scholarships to people with disabilities.

“I used to doubt my abilities and what I was capable of, and then I changed my way of thinking. It made me a better person, a better advocate, and opened doors for me to make real change,” he said.

The sports star added that after years of working on his tennis career, it was now time to focus on his personal life by spending time with Otten and their dog Sauce.

“I’ve missed years of birthdays, celebrations and simple moments so I enjoy being more present, now I’m a washed up athlete,” he joked.

He was born with a tumor on his spine and left a spinal cord injury as a child after surgery to remove it.

Dylan and Chantelle made their romance public at a tennis event in April 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

Last year, he told Good Weekend magazine that he was very nervous before consummating his relationship with Otten, as her entire career has been devoted to studying the sexual experience.

‘I thought, ‘You do it with the best!’ But we are both sex positive. It’s important for me to talk about it,” the athlete explained.

The couple in love raised eyebrows in June after a video surfaced of Dylan operating a vibrating sex toy that was inside his sex therapist girlfriend while they were dining out with friends.

The images upset Twitter’s feathers, with some critics saying his behavior was “inappropriate” for a role model who received one of his country’s highest awards, while others found his antics hilarious or harmless.

Dylan was named Australian of the Year in January in recognition of his athletic achievements and inspiring work with disabled Australians (Pictured at the ceremony with Otten)