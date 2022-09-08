Australian Ninja Warrior winner Charlie Robbins shares adorable footage of newborn baby girl

<!–

Charlie Robbins was the doting dad on Thursday as he shared footage of his four-month-old daughter Raeleigh Louise getting into mischief.

The Australian Ninja Warrior winner, 23, couldn’t wipe the smile from his face as he watched his little girl wriggle out of her rocking chair and catch her before she fell.

He witnessed another milestone in the next video he uploaded to Instagram when the bub first rolled over while her mom Tessa Petrie was trying to change her diaper.

In addition to the videos, Charlie uploaded several photos of him hugging his daughter with the caption, “Four months of photo dump.”

Other photos included Raeleigh learning to walk, sleeping in a fluffy onesie, and another cute funny photo of her making a face in the tub.

Charlie announced he was going to be a father last year and shared a photo of his baby’s ultrasound on Instagram in October.

“Big (little) things are on the way,” the athlete captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Tessa shared a short video on her Instagram in which she and Charlie shared the happy news with their excited loved ones.

“We’ve been working on our most exciting project to date. Honey, we’re so excited to meet you!’ she captioned the post.

Charlie appeared on the Australian Ninja Warrior season last year, finishing second behind Zak Stolz.

Zak, 21, paid tribute to Charlie shortly after his win, calling him “a really great competitor.”

“Being so talented and so consistent is something I’ve looked up to for a long time,” Zak wrote on Instagram last July.

More importantly, you are an even better guy and I am proud to call you one of my best friends… Congratulations on a great season and can’t wait to see what you do in the future !’

Meanwhile, Charlie returned the compliment, praising Zak for his win in a congratulatory post on Instagram last July.

“Incredibly excited to be back at it at the end, it was only a matter of time before you made it out!!” He wrote.

Charlie won season three of Australian Ninja Warrior in 2019.