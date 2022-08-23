Australian news site Crikey writes letter to Rupert Murdoch’s Lachlan son daring to be sued

Independent news site Crikey has challenged the powerful Murdoch family to sue it in an open letter its editors published as an advertisement in major US and Australian newspapers.

Crikey also published the letters exchanged between his lawyers and those representing Lachlan of Rupert’s son, who is threatening to sue the website for defamation over an article Crikey published in 2021 by political commentator Bernard Keane.

The article and related social media posts were first removed as a “goodwill” gesture by Crikey, but both have since been republished as the publisher is determined not to apologize.

Lachlan Murdoch, seen here with wife Sarah at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, threatens to sue Australian news site Crikey for an article about the 2021 Capitol Hill riots

In the open letter, which appeared as an advertisement in the New York Times and the Sydney Morning Herald, Crikey editor-in-chief Peter Fray and the chairman of their publisher, Private Media, Eric Beecher, say they defended press freedom.

“We at Crikey are a big believer in freedom of speech and public interest journalism,” they wrote.

“We are concerned that Australia’s defamation laws are too restrictive.”

The pair challenged Sydney-based lawyer John Churchill to go ahead with his threat of legal action.

“We want to defend those allegations in court,” the couple wrote.

“You have made it clear in your lawyer’s letters that you intend to take legal action to resolve this alleged defamation.

“We await your writ so that we can test this important issue of journalistic freedom in the public interest in a courtroom.”

Crikey publisher Eric Beecher wrote an open letter challenging the Murdochs to take legal action against his website

Mr Fray justified the decision to reprint all correspondence between their attorney at MinterEllison and representative Lachlan Murdoch, alleging that Crikey was doing a public service and taking up a case the Murdochs had defended.

“Like the Murdochs, we believe in the public’s right to know,” Fray wrote in an article on Crikey’s website.

Exposing this legal attack is the only way we believe we can shed light on the actions of a powerful media owner (and thus a competitor of ours) to silence a small publisher by resorting to take to Australian defamation laws – laws that News Corp itself constantly claims should give the media more freedom to fulfill its mandate.”

The alleged defamation was in an article written by Keane, called an “analysis piece” by Crikey, about the January 2021 Washington DC Capital Hill riots, in which he alleged that Fox News commentators played a major role in encouraging the rioters of Capitol Hill in 2021.

Fox News is an American branch of the Murdoch family’s media conglomerate News Corp.

The article mentions Murdoch’s name twice, although it does not specify which relative it refers to, in the headline and in the last sentence.

Trump ‘shaman’ Jacob Chansley was part of the mob that invaded Congress in Washington to demand that the US election results be quashed on January 6 last year

On June 30, Churchill wrote to Crikey, demanding that it immediately remove the article and accompanying social media post, as it attributed “defamatory” accusations about Lachlan’s “conspiracy” in the pro-Trump insurgency.

Mr Churchill called the article an “unjustified attack on my client, without any notice and in complete disregard of the facts.”

The letter also demanded Crikey publish an apology, which was offered by the attorney, to avoid possible legal action, but that option was not ruled out, even if the steps were taken quickly.

Part of a letter from a lawyer representing Lachlan Murdoch to the independent news site Crikey

In response, Crikey denied that the article had made defamatory accusations against Lachlan Murdoch, arguing that the Murdoch referenced was clearly family patriarch Rupert, but as a “goodwill gesture” it removed the article and social media posts.

Crikey also invited Lachlan to an on-the-record interview with the site as a further “goodwill gesture.”

Crikey later republished the article.

Lachlan Murdoch rejected the offer of an interview and his lawyer wrote back, dismissing Crikey’s claims that the letter contained no personal allegations and that other media outlets had said similar things.

Some of the grievances Lachlan Murdoch’s lawyer expressed against an article published by Crikey

“It is only in your clients’ publications that such outrageous allegations of criminal conduct and conspiracy have surfaced, directly attributing personal and willful participation in a plan to cause violence,” wrote Mr Churchill.

There have been further exchanges of letters with both sides sticking to their stance regarding an apology.

In the most recent letter sent to Crikey on August 9, Mr Churchill rejected Crikey’s claims that what it published was “responsible and reasonable journalism in the public interest.”

“Making allegations about my client in the article was an error that should be corrected, and any honest publisher would have immediately offered a sincere apology,” he wrote.

“Your quotes and glorifications about curtailing free speech don’t apply – because, as most publishers happen from time to time, journalism is indefensible in this case.”

Demands made by lawyer Lachlan Murdoch of the independent news blog Crikey following an article by Bernard Keane

In his August 9 response, Crikey again rejected the demand for an apology.

“You ask our client to apologize for the most extreme possible interpretation of our article, but you fail to explain what that interpretation is,” writes MinterEllison partner Michael Bradley.

Readers would think our customer is apologizing for the article itself. It will not. It remains with his report.’