Australian mum’s warning after her robotic vacuum destroyed one of her most beloved house plants

A woman said her robot vacuum was ‘eating’ some expensive aquarium plants

An Australian mom is devastated after her robotic vacuum destroys her heart plant — and her experience isn’t the first.

‘It’s a sad day. My heart necklace must have slipped off the shelf and my robovac tried to clean it up. I’m devastated. Hopefully the remains can be dispersed,” she wrote in a… after to the popular Facebook group Crazy Indoor Plant People Australia.

Hundreds of the group’s 157,100 members sympathized in the comments, with many sharing similar stories about the popular cleaning gadget ruining their indoor gardens.

‘Oh no. This post is a rollercoaster of emotions. I don’t know if I should laugh or cry or both,” wrote one woman to which the poster replied: “I’ve done both.”

‘My robot vacuum cleaner prefers to eat cat poop and spread it everywhere. Although he did eat some expensive aquarium plants that I had in a tub that the cat knocked over… like you, I save most of it, but some were eaten completely,” laughed another.

Many more plant lovers came forward with a similar shop of robot vacuums that ‘attacked’ their indoor gardens

Another shared the ‘victim’ of her Swiss cheese vine that was caught in a robot vacuum and spilled its soil all over the carpet

A plant lover once recalled that the same thing happened to her when the gadget dragged both the entire plant and the soil through the house in a “total carnage.”

Another shared the “victim” of her Swiss cheese vine that had gone into a robotic vacuum and spilled its soil all over the carpet.

“You’re not the first and you won’t be the last,” a third replied with a picture of her array of hearts stuck in her automatic vacuum cleaner.

“This happened to me a few weeks ago,” a fourth said and another commented, “I’ve been through this…”.

Others used the mother’s experience to ensure that their own plants were protected from destruction by their vacuum cleaners.