Australian mum shares her favourite low effort $3 meal that only takes five minutes to make

An Australian mom on a budget has shared her simple and nutritious $3 meal hack for when she doesn’t feel like cooking — and she uses only four main ingredients.

The home cook admitted that some people might find the simple curry recipe “weird,” but she said it’s become a staple in her house.

Fellow bargain hunters were grateful for the five-minute recipe and eager to try it with their families.

“I can offer a super quick recipe that some might find weird but some might like for $3.75,” the mom said when she shared her recipe on the popular Facebook page Simple savers.

“If you’re hungry and don’t feel like cooking, but you want something nutritious and not heavily processed and unhealthy, I mix this up and it’s now a staple that I really like.”

The easy curry recipe calls for an 80c can of lentils, a 95c can of coconut milk, and a $2 packet of broccoli and cauliflower florets from Coles.

The mother just throws all the ingredients in a pan and cooks them together until the curry boils.

Budget curry recipe: Ingredients: * A can of lentils * A can of coconut milk * Broccoli and cauliflower florets * 1/2 tsp curry powder * 1/2 tsp garlic powder * Salt and pepper Method: * Put all ingredients in a pan over high heat and wait until it starts to boil * Stir the curry and combine the ingredients * Serve the dish in a bowl. Let it cool and it should thicken quickly

“It’s nutritious and covers a few food groups,” the savvy saver said.

Lentils are a budget-friendly source of fiber, while broccoli, cauliflower and coconut milk are all rich sources of vitamin C.

The mother uses spices she already has in her cupboard to flavor the recipe, including curry powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

“So you can try it if you’re stuck on ideas, want to save money, or just want something really quick and different,” she said.

It’s so cheap and so fast. Literally a meal served in less than five minutes.’

She recommends adding legumes, rice, noodles, or protein like chicken or tofu to bulk up the recipe.

Bargain hunters from the Facebook group loved the simple recipe.

‘Awesome. Baked beans on toast no more,” one mom commented.

“Thanks for sharing, sounds like something my family would like,” wrote another.

Tried it tonight, it was delicious. Ate too much. Some left for tomorrow,’ said another.