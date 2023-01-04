Australian mum impresses interior fans with her budget-friendly Kmart fridge hack

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mom of six has impressed interior design fans after transforming her fridge with a Kmart clearance item — but some of her followers were more focused on the trolley next to the fridge.

Australian style guru, Jojo, said redecorating her silver fridge with $25 Kmart adhesive wallpaper was the “best decision ever.”

However, many of her fans were more focused on the “perfect space-filling” trolley tucked next to it, which she revealed was a budget purchase from Ikea.

The mom’s followers are always asking to see more of her frugal creations, so she recently got one Instagram page to show her projects.

An Australian mother of six has impressed her followers after transforming her refrigerator. The mom used $25 Kmart adhesive wallpaper in a pink cockatoo print to redecorate the unit (right)

“I finally took the plunge and covered our fridge with Kmart self-adhesive wallpaper!” Jojo said when she shared her design on Facebook.

Kmart’s self-adhesive wallpaper usually costs $37, but the pink cockatoo print was scaled down.

The mother cleaned her fridge with vinegar and water and removed the handles before applying the wallpaper.

She admitted that she had to watch YouTube to learn how to remove the handles, but said it was “really easy” once she got the hang of it.

“It definitely took some patience, but it was easier than I thought,” she said.

Many of the mom’s followers were more focused on the Ikea trolley next to the fridge, which is similar to the $13 white Vesken trolley (pictured)

Interior fans and do-it-yourselfers were wildly enthusiastic about her colorful project.

“Amazing, looks so good,” said one woman.

“Looks like a designer refrigerator!” wrote a man.

“I can’t be the only one wanting to see the whole house right now, I love it,” commented another.

However, many of her followers asked about the cart next to the refrigerator.

‘I’ve been looking for a shelf like that next to your fridge. Where did you get that?’ a woman asked.

‘Looks cool! where does the side rack come from?’ asked another.

Jojo has created colorful and unique interiors in her home and many of her designs are made from upcycled Kmart items

Jojo often upcycles her old furniture or appliances with budget-friendly hacks.

She has created colorful and unique interiors in her home and many of her designs are made with Kmart items.

“Everything I do is on a budget, everything is DIY, upcycled, dirt cheap or second hand,” the mother said of her creations.

‘I don’t follow any particular style, but I do like boho and mid-century modern.’