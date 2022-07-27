Australian mountaineer Matthew Eakin dies in accident trying to climb K2 in the Himalayas

A ‘shining star’ of Australian mountaineering has died in a tragic accident while climbing the world’s second highest mountain.

The body of Matthew Eakin has been found on K2, known as Savage Mountain, in the Himalayas after he went missing a week ago on Day 42 of a notoriously difficult climb.

Tribute to the Sydney man from friends and the climbing community flooded social media.

“I will always see your smile in the clouds,” Felicity Symons wrote in one of the many Facebook tributes.

“Rest in peace my dear friend on the mountains you loved.”

A ‘shining star’ of Australian mountaineering. Matthew Eakin, died in a tragic accident while climbing the world’s second highest mountain (Pictured, Mr. Eakin, left with a friend in 2015)

Matthew Eakin’s body was recovered from K2, known as the Savage Mountain, in the Himalayas after he disappeared a week ago (pictured, Mr Eakin gives a thumbs up on the K2 climb that would be his last)

Mr Eakin and Richard Cartier are believed to have fallen on a steep snow slope during their descent (pictured, Mr Eakin left)

Mr. Eakin was on a hike with two Canadian men, Richard Cartier and Justin Dube-Fahmy. Mr Eakin and Mr Cartier are both missing.

Both their bodies were spotted under camp one on K2 and were ‘in tact and frozen’.

On July 21, Mr. Dube-Fahmy online that the trio were exhausted after 16 hours of climbing on day 42 of their climb and that Mr. Eakin and Mr. Cartier were on their way to base camp.

It is believed that both men fell on a steep snow slope during their descent.

At 8,611 meters, K2 is the second highest mountain in the world, but is considered a more dangerous and difficult climb than the highest peak, Mount Everest

Mr Eakin leads the climbers to K2 on Day 30 of their ill-fated mission

K2 is the second highest mountain in the world at 8,611 meters, but is considered a more dangerous climb than the highest peak, Mount Everest due to its steeper walls and extreme weather conditions.

Since the record was first kept, 95 people have died climbing K2.

Mr. Eakin was an experienced mountaineer who had previously climbed the mountain.

A mountain guide from Pakistan, Kashif Ali, said Mr Eakin was a ‘legend’.

“This is truly tragic news, Matthew Eakin was the founder of the excellent FB page Mountaineers Downunder and has made a huge contribution to the mountaineering community in Australia.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. We will forever miss you great legend.’

A devastated Bree Shedden, his former college friend, said Mr. Eakin fulfilled the grand plans he had in life.

Mr Eakin was a popular figure in the Australian mountaineering world. He is pictured with friend Jo Nevin

Mr. Eakin is pictured second from right relaxing with other climbers on his latest adventure on K2

“The only silver lining in this is that he always told me he was going to travel the world, he wanted to run all the way across Australia to start!

Even at the age of 19 he was planning big things. He certainly lived life to the fullest and that was exactly what he always said he would do.

“Fly high Matt, thank you so much for all the good times and memories…another shining star gone way too soon.”

Another friend, Jimmy Smith, complained that Mr. Eakin wouldn’t come home.

“You will be in my thoughts forever and ever,” wrote a Nepali friend, Suman Mahara

“It’s like we were in Nepal last year, eating pizza and going through all our photos. Sorry you’re not coming home this year.’

Another friend, Jo Nevin, posted ‘You grew your wings way too fast. I love you, Matty.’

“You will be in my thoughts forever and ever,” wrote a Nepali friend, Suman Mahara.

Mr. Eakin founded a Facebook group, Mountaineering Downunder, which has nearly 3,000 members.