Australian monkeypox patient said he caught virus from hook-up while holidaying in the US

Australia’s first publicly known monkeypox patient has revealed he contracted the virus through a foreign affair while on vacation in the US.

Sydneysider Jack Barlow broke the news in a hilarious TikTok clip dressed as former NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian giving a Covid-style press conference.

He told The project on Tuesday, he wanted to talk about what he was going through to dispel some myths surrounding the potentially deadly disease that causes flu symptoms and skin legions.

It is spread by skin-to-skin contact and body fluids and is now registered in 100 countries, including 93 where it has historically not been discovered.

Sydneysider Jack Barlow (above) said he contracted monkey pox from a vacation hookup in Provincetown, Massachusetts

“I actually discovered it on a single vacation in Provincetown, Massachusetts,” he said.

“It’s just something any normal 26-year-old abroad will do and it was actually on the same day that some of my symptoms started.”

Mr Barlow’s symptoms were relatively mild, but he decided to undergo a three-week isolation period to ensure he did not transmit the disease to anyone else.

But instead of feeling sorry for himself, Mr. Harlow decided he wanted to start a conversation.

“I showed up on TikTok dressed as Gladys and did a morning press,” he said.

“I could have been miserable about myself or I could have done something, that’s how I feel about it.

“I never needed an excuse to dress up as Gladys.”

Mr Barlow announced he had the virus in a TikTok video in which he dressed up as former NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and made a press-style morning announcement

Monkeypox is known to cause pimple-like rashes (above) but also has other symptoms similar to the flu

In his video, Mr. Harlow waddles out to announce a new case of monkey pox, identified as a “handsome, red gay man returning from the United States.”

“I would further like to announce that I was the positive case and as a result it breaks my heart to say it, I have no choice but to enforce a strict 21 day shutdown,” Mr Harlow said in the statement. video .

But Mr Harlow said the reality of monkey pox was much tougher than what he showed in his video.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fear coming over you,” he said.

“I had just returned (from the US), I had seen some of my friends – what if I accidentally gave it to them?”

He added that while he is proud to have started a meaningful discussion about monkeypox, it has not been easy to make his story public.

Although his symptoms were mild, Mr. Barlow underwent a three-week isolation period to prevent the further spread of monkeypox

Australia has secured a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines for distribution to at-risk communities, including men who have sex with other men

“I still think I’m the only person in Australia who is publicly known about it and it hasn’t done wonders for my love life,” he said.

“Hopefully we can break the stigma and people can talk about it.”

Australia has confirmed a total of 125 cases of the virus, adding to the global total of 53,027 cases.

The project found that 99 percent of global patients were men who have sex with other men, but warned that lessons learned from the HIV epidemic should prevent the virus from being labeled a “gay disease.”

Australia has secured a limited supply of a monkeypox vaccine for priority distribution to at-risk communities.

Risk groups include close contacts, men who have sex with men and frontline workers.