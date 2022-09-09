Australian money changes: ‘Steve Irwin’s face should be put on currency instead of Prince Charles’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aussies ask that the late national icon Steve Irwin will be impressed by the $5 bill instead of King Charles III in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Her Royal Highness died Thursday at the age of 96, sparking a wave of mourning around the world as Commonwealth countries honor Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Her death after 70 years on the throne heralds a series of changes that will take place in Australia, including the introduction of banknotes and coins with the face of the new king.

But some Australians have flocked online to demand that other famous Australians instead be commemorated on the country’s legal tender when the printing press gets underway.

“Time to replace Queen Elizabeth’s face for cash with Steve Irwin or Heath Ledger I guess,” one woman tweeted.

King Charles III will be printed on Australia’s $5 bill and on the country’s coins when he ascends the throne

Another said: ‘Can we get a petition to get Steve Irwin’s face on money instead of letting the Queen go? It’s what we all want.’

“Steve Irwin deserves our highest form of currency,” someone else shouted.

“The $5 bill explodes in value when we put it on that bill.”

However, other Aussies have made alternative proposals — ranging from fictional characters to native animals — and even classic foods.

In a post on Reddit titled “RIP Queen Betty,” a man asked fellow Aussies for nominees to replace Her Majesty on the $5 bill, sparking a deluge of suggestions.

“Okay… now for the important shit,” he said.

Who are we going to bet all our money on? Because I can’t see that Charles there.

“Maybe Steve Irwin or Russell Coight? Give us some ideas.’

One person brought up celebrated Australian sitcom characters Kath & Kim, while a social media user advocated Alf Stewart, the Neighbours soap opera.

Another suggested describing it with an Ibis, a native bird known in pop culture as a “bin chicken” for its tendency to romp through garbage in urbanized areas due to depletion of its natural habitat along wetlands.

“I just want to see our country’s proudest bird on our coins. The Bin Chicken,” someone wrote.

Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, died in September 2006 after being hit in the chest by a stingray.

Some Aussies want Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin to be inscribed on the $5 bill instead of the new king. Pictured is a mock-up of a $5 bill with Steve Irwin’s face on it

Another replied, “Given the cultural history of Straya getting the p*** out of itself, I’m all for putting trash cans on coins.”

Someone else brought in comedian Hamish Blake, while another recommended TV personality Daryl Sommers.

Other suggestions were a ‘pavlova’, ‘lamington’, ‘Bunning’s snag’ or state of origin ‘maroon jersey’.

As King Charles III ascends the throne, the Royal Australian Mint will begin making new coins with his face.

The same process for the $5 note will take place at Note Printing Australia Limited, based in Craigieburn in Victoria, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia responsible for earning the country’s money.

The new money will be minted and circulated in general circulation, with the old money bearing the Queen’s image still legal tender but gradually being phased out.

It is not the first time that Aussies have called for Steve Irwin to be immortalized on Australian currency.

Six years ago, fans launched a failed Change.org petition to have the Crocodile Hunter appear on Australian banknotes, which garnered 31,024 signatures.