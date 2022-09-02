Australian model Shanina Shaik says pregnancy has changed her as she prepares to welcome first baby

<!–

Shanina Shaik recently revealed how pregnancy has changed her view of women and mothers.

The 31-year-old Aussie model will appear in the September issue of Gritty Pretty Magazine, where she discussed all things baby and modeling.

‘Can’t wait to meet and raise my son with my boyfriend’ [Matthew Adesuyan], to become a good person. Being a mother will be my biggest role yet,” she said.

She continued: “I flew my mother from Australia to Los Angeles to be here for the delivery. We are all so over the moon.’

The mother-to-be has continued to think about her pregnancy journey as she is just weeks away from welcoming her first child.

“Having a complication-free pregnancy is a privilege and the whole experience has made me appreciate women and mothers so much more,” she added.

“We bring life to this world and I’ve really gained a new respect.”

The brunette beauty hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump and her upcoming maternity experiences.

A few weeks ago, she showed off her growing and glowing belly on Instagram while wearing a chocolate bikini.

The former Victoria’s Secret model made a pun in the caption, changing “hump day” — what’s commonly known as Wednesday — to “bump day.”

Shanina announced that she was expecting her first child on Mother’s Day with her partner, advertising agent Matthew Adesuyan.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, after which the couple became official on Instagram.

In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me as your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and sometimes my patience was tested.”

She continued, “The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I’m ready to be your guide, your protector, and your best friend.

“Each month during this precious journey of pregnancy, I learn what the role of mother entails.”

Shanina and Matthew, 32, are expecting a baby boy in the coming weeks.