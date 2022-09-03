Australian model Robyn Lawley questions Kardashians over surrogacy decision

Australian model Robyn Lawley has spoken out against surrogacy and wondered why more families aren’t adopting a child instead.

The mother of one said she ‘despairs’ at the thought of a baby being taken away ‘after months of pregnancy’ and wondered how people have ‘let surrogacy become a business’ – despite paid surrogacy being illegal in Australia.

In an opinion piece for Nine Honeycalled 33-year-old Kim and Khloe Kardashian for using surrogates, before praising actress Angelina Jolie for adopting.

“Once you clearly have the money and the options, what’s wrong with adoption? (Hello, Angelina Jolie!),’ she wrote.

She added that she “understands” the desire for “genetics to be carried through the bloodline,” but wondered why anyone would “want to put such an ordeal on another woman.”

In the piece, she failed to mention that Kim Kardashian, whose youngest two children were born via surrogate, had placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies and was told a third pregnancy could be potentially life-threatening.

Her sister Khloe, who recently welcomed her first son via surrogate after giving birth to daughter True in 2018, also cited medical reasons for not carrying baby number two.

“Surrogacy is illegal in many countries, and I think that’s understandable — just because we have the technology doesn’t mean we should allow it,” Robyn wrote.

“I don’t know how we got a company out of this,” she said.

“Because in the end, if a woman were to let her body be used this way in New York, it would be for money. And I don’t think what they’re paying covers the risks of giving birth and beyond – and I don’t think the women are sufficiently informed,’ she continued.’

In Australia, commercial surrogacy is illegal in all states, meaning that parents-to-be cannot pay a salary to their surrogate. However, they must cover all medical costs related to pregnancy and birth.

Some US states, Russia, Georgia and Ukraine are the only places where commercial surrogacy is legal. Australian citizens can face criminal charges if they go abroad for commercial surrogacy.

Despite her anti-surrogacy, Robyn said she ‘feels for the LGBTQIA+ community’ and understands ‘if a person wanted to wear for his friends’.

“It’s one of those technologies that I think just because we can do it doesn’t mean we should always do it,” she added.

After complications during her first two pregnancies, Kim and her estranged third husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West decided to use a surrogate mother to carry their two youngest children.

The international model has previously insisted that she will not have any more children after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease after childbirth.

After giving birth to son Ripley in 2015, she was diagnosed with antiphospholipid antibody syndrome with SLE lupus – a rare condition in which immune cells attack healthy cells.

After spending a week in the hospital thinking her body was failing, the model was diagnosed with the condition that can lead to blood clots in both arteries and veins.

Robyn was quickly put on strong medication which meant she couldn’t breastfeed her newborn daughter with partner Everest Schmidt, leaving her feeling ‘guilty’

The disease can also lead to pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature birth, which is why she says, “Out of sheer fear, I won’t get pregnant again.”

Robyn was catapulted into the limelight in 2006 after appearing in teen magazine Dolly.

When she was 18, she signed with a modeling agency and decided to switch to “plus size” modeling, which increased her workload and attractiveness.

In 2011, the beauty became the first-ever plus-size model in Vogue Australia’s 52-year history to appear in the magazine’s editorial fashion distribution.

Robyn went on to forge an international modeling career, featuring on the cover of Vogue Italia, Elle France and GQ Australia.