Australian man whose finger was severed on fishing trip uses the digit to catch a golden trevally

One avid fisherman has told a story that wasn’t squeamish after revealing he used his own severed finger as bait after a crab clipped it — and caught a prized fish.

The man known only as Chris from Townsville in far north Queensland called Triple M’s The Rush Hour on Monday with AB and Elliot.

“It was a long weekend for fishing and we had been drinking beer for a while and we decided to drop the (crab) pots,” he told the fascinated hosts.

The fisherman explained that he and his mates returned to camp and had a few more beers before checking the pots after a few hours.

“I pulled one up and took out one of the crabs and it bit my left pointing finger.”

The eager fisherman was more concerned about not disrupting his fishing trip than reattaching the severed figure (stock image)

He claimed he didn’t feel anything wrong, but when he looked down, about half his finger was on the floor of the boat.

“The guys decided maybe we’d stop and go to your house and I said ‘no, we’ve traveled all this way,’ so we ended up staying and going fishing the next day.”

Remarkably indifferent about reattaching his finger, the larrikin explained that he was trying to be funny when he instead attached it to his leash and threw it overboard.

“Finally I caught a 25-pound gold trevally.”

“It was the biggest fish we caught that weekend, so I got to brag.”

Even more bizarrely, the fisherman then revealed that he had removed the finger from the fish and kept it “in a bottle of metho in the shed.”

Hosts AB and Elliot, who are looking for Townsville’s ‘best yarn’, responded with a mix of shock and amusement, scoring a nine and a seven out of 10 respectively.

“Maybe I’ll stick to shrimp next time,” Elliot advised.