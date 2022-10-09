Australian man dies in wife's arms in Canadian in climbing accident: Daniel Heritage

An Australian adventurer has died in his wife’s arms after a freak climbing accident in Canada.

Daniel Heritage, 28, fell to his death in Calgary’s Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, just months after setting off on the trip of a lifetime with his wife Emma.

Mrs Heritage has documented their hiking holiday on Facebook with dozens of photos showing her husband swimming, climbing, hiking and enjoying Canada’s picturesque mountain views.

Her twin Jessica Bartel revealed that her sister had witnessed her husband’s accident and had held him in her arms when he died, but the exact circumstances have not been revealed.

Their father has now flown to Canada to support his grief-stricken daughter, who is currently staying with friends she met on her travels.

Mrs Bartel said Daniel was one of the most ambitious people she had ever known and she had felt particularly close to him because she and her sister are twins.

“He felt like my brother before they were married,” Ms. Bartel said The Advertiser.

‘One thing I loved most about him was the way he took care of others.

“You always felt heard by him.”

The couple loved nature and would plan long weekend adventures and had built a home in the Adelaide suburb of Valley View before they left.

Ms Bartel said nothing was ever out of reach for her brother-in-law and he would go above and beyond to help a loved one achieve their goals.

The latest photos uploaded of their dream vacation photos show Mr Heritage climbing a frozen waterfall and watching the sunset with wild deer at Sundance Canyon.

The couple, who recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, had planned to stay in Canada for two years before the trip was tragically cut short.

ONE GoFundMe side is raising money to cover funeral costs and is flying Mrs Heritage’s father to Canada, where he will support his daughter during the painful flight home.

It has surpassed its $10,000 goal with over $18,000 raised in just 24 hours.

“We would greatly appreciate any support to help ease the financial costs associated with leaving so suddenly and to support the families with funeral costs and other expenses,” Ms Bartel wrote of the campaign.

‘We would like to thank everyone for your kind words, love and support so far during this challenging time.

‘Please continue to pray for Emma and our families as we navigate this lifelong grief.’

Friends took to Facebook to share their grief over Mr. Heritages’ shock passing.

“It’s hard to put into words how much this hurts, how much you will be missed, how cruel life can be,” wrote friend Melissa Swinbourne.

‘Daniel lived a dream adventure with his wonderful wife and now we have to help bring him home and help Emma with whatever life brings her from now on.

“Miss you forever Danny Heritage.”

Another friend, Monique Rice, said Mr Heritage was taken too soon.

“He was my sister’s best friend, loving husband and adventure buddy,” she said.

“Unfortunately taken from us too soon and I would be incredibly grateful and humbled by any support people can give.”