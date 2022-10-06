Australian man claims he's Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals Netflix plans: Simon Dorante-Day

<!–

An Australian father of nine who claims he is the secret son of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles says he plans to approach Netflix to make a documentary about his life.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been inundated with offers from US and UK documentary makers wanting to tell his story following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

The Queensland engineer, 56, was adopted at eight months old and says his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was Charles and Camilla’s ‘secret’ son.

Recent interest in Mr Dorante-Day’s story has inspired him to approach streaming giant Netflix as he considers other offers.

He hopes to get the chance to tell his story and force Buckingham Palace to finally address his claims.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day (pictured with Elvianna) plans to approach Netflix about a potential documentary about his life

Simon Dorante Day claims he is the secret son of King Charles III and Camilla (pictured)

“I didn’t expect this to happen – but I’m glad it did,” he said 7news.com.

‘I will take my case through the proper legal channels but I know that sharing my story and making as many people aware of my allegations as possible will be key to getting Charles and Camilla to deal with my allegations.

‘If it will help to share my story on Netflix or to a larger television audience, then I say let’s do it.’

He also confirmed his commitment to take legal action in an attempt to force the King and Camilla to take DNA tests.

Dorante-Day is looking forward to returning to the UK to step up his quest for answers from the royals and already has several radio interviews lined up.

Dorante-Day (centre) often posts pictures comparing himself to members of the British royal family – in this case the King (left) and Camilla (right)

Dorante-Day revealed his documentary plans to Facebook followers as he posted a heartfelt message to fellow adoptees.

‘To the adoptees out there, no, mine isn’t the craziest adoption story out there – there are a million!’ he wrote on Thursday.

‘The things I hear from all countries, the trauma people experience, it’s both heartbreaking and amazing. We need a voice.

‘I always knew that when all this became public, adoption would be a key issue BUT the scale of this is unreal, I didn’t imagine the whole picture.

‘I hear your stories, I share your pain and anguish, hopefully this will all provide some light at the end of a very dark tunnel!!’

Simon Dorante-Day hopes telling his story will finally force the Royals to address his claims

Dorante-Day has gone viral by frequently posting photos juxtaposing images of himself and his children alongside members of the British royal family—in this case, the king himself

Born in Portsmouth, UK, on ​​5 April 1966, Dorante-Day was adopted aged eight months before his family later settled in Australia.

Both adoptive grandparents had worked for the late Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal households, and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

Dorante-Day’s suit alleges that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla began their close relationship in 1965, a year before his birth certificate says he was born.

He claims that Queen Camilla was absent from the British social scene and that King Charles was sent on a trip to Australia nine months before he was born.

Dorante-Day insists Camilla kept him until he was eight months old and hid him from the world with the help of the royal family and protection officers, claiming to have been told it was a condition of the adoption that his name Simon and Charles was not changed.