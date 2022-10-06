Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild wants a Netflix documentary

An Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla’s love child says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by ‘leading’ documentary producers in the UK and US about his claims – which he says come from years of research.

The 56-year-old, who lives in Queensland, Australia, was born in Gosport on England’s south coast in 1966 and was adopted by a local couple.

The father-of-nine claims his adoptive grandparents, who both worked in the royal household, told him he was the child of the now king and queen.

He says his research shows the couple met in 1965, a year before his birth, and kept news of Camilla’s pregnancy secret with the help of the royal family.

But his claims are disputed because Charles and Camilla are widely reported to have met at a polo match in Windsor Great Park in 1970.

Dorante-Day has spoken for years about his desire for the Royals to submit to a DNA test to prove his genetic heritage.

He now hopes streaming giant Netflix will tell his story in a documentary – a move he believes could put pressure on Buckingham Palace to counter his claims.

Talking to Australia 7 News of his desire to work with Netflix, makers of hit royal drama The Crown, he said: ‘In recent weeks I have been inundated with many documentary filmmakers and film companies keen to share my story.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day (pictured) says he has been approached by ‘leading’ documentary producers in the UK and US about his claims – which he says follow years of research

The 56-year-old, who lives in Queensland, Australia, was born in Gosport on England’s south coast in 1966 and was adopted by a local couple. The father-of-nine claims his adoptive grandparents, who both worked in the royal household, told him he was the child of the now king and queen (pictured)

‘I didn’t expect this to happen – but I’m glad it has. I am considering their offer.

‘Ultimately I would like to see my story on Netflix or a similar streaming platform and would approach them to do so.

‘I know that sharing my story and making as many people aware of my allegations as possible will be key to getting Charles and Camilla to deal with my allegations.

Dorante-Day, who says he is planning a trip to the UK, claims he is ‘in conversation’ with at least one person about his story.

And he says his ultimate aim is to get a DNA test from Charles and Camilla through ‘proper legal means’.

He told 7News: ‘I’m looking forward to returning to the UK and really stepping up my search for answers.

“I’ve even got radio interviews lined up in Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Portsmouth when I finally get over there.”

Dorante-Day was born in Gosport, near Portsmouth, on 5 April 1966.

He was adopted at eight months old before his family later settled in Australia.

Both of Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandparents had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip, and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

Dorante-Day claims that King Charles and Queen Camilla began their close relationship in 1965, a year before his birth certificate says he was born.

He claims Queen Consort Camilla was absent from the British social scene and King Charles was sent on a trip to Australia nine months before he was born.

Dorante-Day has often placed photos of herself and family members next to Windsor family photos to show the resemblance.

He also believes that there are inconsistencies in his birth certificate and his name also proves that he is of royal blood.

But his timeline of events contradicts official records that say the new king and Camilla met five years after Dorante-Day’s birth.

Dorante-Day claimed his research suggests Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, when they met at Winston Churchill’s funeral in January of that year.

However, Charles and Camilla are said to have met at a polo match in Windsor Great Park in 1970.

Legend has it that she introduced herself with the line: ‘You know, sir, my great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather – so what?’ – a reference to Edward VII and his mistress, Alice Keppel.

Dorante-Day has gone viral by frequently posting photos juxtaposing images of himself and his children alongside members of the British royal family — in this case, the king himself

Dorante-Day believes King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are his biological parents after he was adopted at eight months old

She finally married Charles in 2005, 10 years after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

Dorante-Day has spoken for years about his desire for the royals to submit to a DNA test to prove his genetic heritage and has sought legal advice to advance his demands.

He began to pursue a legal avenue after a letter written to the Queen addressing his situation was not worthy of a response.

Last month, Mr Dorante-Day shared a tribute to the Queen, his putative grandmother, following her death.

“Like everyone else on the planet, it would be hard not to be affected and saddened by her passing,” he wrote.

“Since learning of the loss of my grandmother aka Lilibet, I have been inundated with messages of condolence for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts and concern.’

Dorante-Day said the monarch’s death also marked the loss of him being able to ‘comfortably’ get to the bottom of his biological legacy after she never responded to a letter he wrote to her.

However, he vowed to continue his efforts to try to establish definitively that the new sovereign and his wife are his true parents.

“As many of you have expressed, my family and I are grieving not just the loss of Her Majesty, but the loss of another opportunity to resolve this issue in a pleasant way, in the right way,” he said.

“So despite the lost opportunity to personally hear her version of events and the great sadness we all feel at her passing, on a personal and public level it will be business as usual.”

The father-of-nine said he feels the Queen is now ‘free’ to do what she wants in the afterlife without any judgement, ‘as she had throughout her reign’ and that she has now been ‘reunited with her greatest love and closest friend. ‘, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Dorante-Day shared a photo of him next to the Queen in her younger years

Dorante-Day, whose wife Elvianna (pictured) and children are Indigenous Australians, said his family would participate in sacred Aboriginal cultural practices to mourn the Queen’s death

He said he doesn’t think she would want anyone to feel sorry for her and instead she would rather we all celebrate and remember her for what she stood for and the changes she was in able to make during his reign.

As they mourn, Mr. Dorante-Day, whose wife Elvianna and children are Indigenous Australians, that his family would participate in sacred Aboriginal cultural practices.

‘Together we are all entering a period of what First Nations Australians would define as ‘Sorry Business’ as we all experience this loss!’ he said.

“Whatever your feelings, political views, religious beliefs or convictions – she has been a part of all our lives for a lifetime. Elizabeth touched each and every one of us.’

‘Dr. Elvianna, the family and I would appreciate people’s understanding and respect that we also experience Sorry Business, for our own reasons, in our own way.

‘Rest in peace Aka, you are in God’s hands now, I know in me I will always carry a piece of you.’

MailOnline has approached Netflix for comment.