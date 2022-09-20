Australian ‘love child’ of Prince Charles Simon Dorante-Day wants to meet Prince Harry

The Australian man who claims to be the secret love child of King Charles and Queen Camilla says he has ‘a big hug’ ready for fellow royal ‘black sheep’ Prince Harry.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day also says his children’s resemblance to the Windsors is a daily reminder of the Queen and the grief of her passing.

Mr Dorante-Day, 56, said that as a son shunned by Charles from birth, he has “a lot to discuss” with Harry.

Queensland-based engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, (pictured) was adopted when he was eight months old and claims his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was Charles and Camilla’s ‘secret son’

“We’re both the black sheep of the royal family, I’d say we have that bond,” Dorante-Day told Channel Seven.

“And I believe Harry would be receptive to my plight.

‘He’s been cheated by his father, he has a bone to pick with Charles. Just like me.

“The first thing I would do if I met them is give them a big hug – I think they need one, to be honest.

‘A lot of the criticism they get is completely unjustified. I got so mad when Harry was told he couldn’t wear a military uniform to his grandmother’s funeral.”

Mr Dorante-Day, who lives in Queensland and is an engineer, said he believed his native wife Elvianna would also have a lot in common with Meghan Markle.

Mr Dorante-Day says he and wife Elvianna (both pictured) have a lot to discuss with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“The chance for all of us to talk one-on-one would be very… enlightening,” Mr. Dorante-Day said, lashing out at critics of Harry’s behavior.

‘Unfortunately, it’s pathetic. Makes me angry from a general perspective – let alone that he could be my half brother,” said Mr Dorante-Day.

“When people say he looked very nervous and jumpy, I understand where Harry is coming from. I can tell he’s worried about someone attacking Meghan and saying something that will force her to respond.

“My wife is the same, so I can imagine. My advice to Harry is to let her go, let Meghan say what she wants to say.

“People have been racist and insensitive to Meghan, she should give it back to critics without people looking down on her.

“He has a black wife. They say there is no race problem, but there is. People are so ignorant.’

Mr Dorante-Day says the first thing he would do when he meets Prince Harry (pictured with Meghan Markle) is ‘give him a big hug’ – as he seems to need one

Mr Dorante-Day was born in Portsmouth, UK, on ​​5 April 1966 and was adopted when he was eight months old before his family later settled in Australia.

Both of Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandparents had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

Mr Dorante-Day claims that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla began their close relationship in 1965, a year before his birth certificate says he was born.

He claims that Queen Consort Camilla was absent from the British social scene and that King Charles was sent on a journey to Australia nine months before his birth.

Mr. Dorante has often placed pictures of himself and family members next to those of the Windsor family to show the resemblance.

Mr Dorante-Day has gone viral for regularly posting images comparing photos of him and his children to members of the British Royal Family – in this case, the King himself

He said that when he looked at his son Liam or daughter Meriam, he would see Queen Elizabeth.

“That kind of brings the grief,” he said.

‘To see them (his children) brings it back, it’s right in your face. It’s not something you can ignore.

‘I know what happened to me.

Mr Dorante-Day has questioned the official timeline of when King Charles and Camilla (both pictured) met

‘It’s my life. I am the one explaining myself. I know it happened, it’s not a question in my head – the question is why?’

Mr. Dorante-Day believes that inconsistencies on his birth certificate and his name also prove that he is of royal blood.

But his timeline of events contradicts official records that say the new king and Camilla met five years after Mr. Dorante-Day’s birth.

Dorante-Day claimed his research suggests that Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, when they met at Winston Churchill’s funeral in January of that year.

However, it is well known that Charles and Camilla met during a polo match in Windsor Great Park in 1970.

Mr Dorante-Day shared a photo of him next to the Queen during her early years (pictured)

Legend has it that she introduced herself with the line, “You know, sir, my great-grandmother was your great-great-grandfather’s mistress – so what about?” – a reference to Edward VII and his mistress, Alice Keppel.

She eventually married Charles in 2005, 10 years after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

Mr Dorante-Day has spent years discussing his wish for the royals to undergo a DNA test to prove his genetic heritage and has sought legal advice to support his claims.