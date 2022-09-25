Australian legend Drew Mitchell admits Wallabies have arrogant perception after loss to All Blacks

In the wake of the Wallabies’ 40-14 drubbing at the hands of the All Blacks on Saturday night, Australian rugby legends have explained where things are going wrong for the much-maligned side.

Australia could not bounce back from the controversial heartbreaker in the first Bledisloe Cup match, instead putting in a flawed display to go down to New Zealand by 26 points at Eden Park in Auckland.

It’s a venue the Wallabies haven’t won at since 1986 – and some pundits suggested the side capitulated to patriotic Kiwi support and were overwhelmed by the imposing All Blacks.

However, former Wallabies star Justin Harrison refused to believe it was because the All Blacks have more pride in their jersey.

Dejected Wallabies players leave the field after the team’s disappointing 26-point loss to the All Blacks on Saturday night

“I think it’s important to recognize that New Zealand have no stake in the jersey and national pride when they lose or win Test matches and they’re scared of losing,” a fired-up Harrison told host Alanna Ferguson in Stan Sports posts. -match coverage.

‘Every single time you take a Wallaby jersey onto the field, you’re just as proud to wear that jersey.’

The towering lock, who earned 34 caps for Australia, said the slide for Wallabies supporters was not down to the players’ lack of passion for the green and gold jersey.

“What we’re looking for is a team that has consistency … we had some adversity, we had over 25 missed tackles and we had over 13 or 14 handling errors,” Harrison said.

“Now it’s not a lack of pride and a lack of knowing what it means to wear the Wallaby jersey.”

(Left to right) Rugby union commentators and former Australian stars Drew Mitchell, Alanna Ferguson and Justin Harrison have all made strong comments about the state of the Wallabies.

Harrison’s concerns about the Wallabies’ alarming lack of consistency were echoed by coach David Rennie after the game.

‘We were shady in every area tonight. We know that when we are at our best, we can compete with anyone. But we have to be in and around 100 per cent every week,’ said the disappointed Wallabies coach.

Rennie has been under relentless pressure ever since he was appointed to the top job in November 2019.

Australia continue to show flashes of brilliance – namely tumultuous wins against both Argentina and South Africa earlier in the Rugby Championship, where all the odds were stacked against them.

Sacked Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has been against it from the start since he was appointed in November 2019

On paper, however, it doesn’t look pretty.

In the 29 matches since Rennie took charge of the team, Australia have won just 11 out of 29 matches.

Every time they seem to take a step forward in their development, they take three steps back: just as we have seen in the last two Bledisloe Cup games.

Of course, many fans will still be aware that referee Mathieu Raynal’s controversial penalty apparently cost the side a safe first leg victory in the Bledisloe Cup.

Harrison’s fellow Wallabies great and Stan Sport commentator Drew Mitchell said he had a theory as to why Australia never seem to get the green.

Wallabies legend Drew Mitchell has admitted there is a perception of the Wallabies as arrogant – and it’s working against them

The site is – rightly or wrongly – perceived as ‘arrogant or perhaps whiny’.

“Look, if there’s a perception, then perception is reality,” Mitchell said on the Stan Sports broadcast when asked about Australia’s reputation for arrogance.

‘If that’s the view the referee has, then let’s just assume they do … look, I’m guilty of it, we’re all guilty of screwing up at times because we’re emotionally invested in this.

‘When there is a 50/50, of course you will go to the bias where you are emotionally invested. Last week I was against Mathieu Raynal because emotionally I felt we got the wrong rub of the green.

“It works against you,” Mitchell added.

Wallabies captain Nic White (left) can often be seen complaining to the referee during matches, and is much reviled in some corners of the rugby world

Mitchell then pointed to a couple of examples in Saturday’s loss that seem to support that view.

‘You look at the way the referee spoke to Nic White today when he said to him, ‘If it was aimed at me, you’re off the pitch’. Ask me again, was it amplified further? “Be really careful, be really careful,” he said when describing player-umpire interactions.

‘These types of interactions with referees give you an insight into how they feel or how they position themselves against these players or teams.’

It was not the only example of perception apparently being reality.

Raynal was convinced he made the right call despite incurring the wrath of (almost) the entire rugby world in Australia’s heartbreaking loss on September 15 – the first game of the Bledisloe Cup.

Mathieu Raynal defends his controversial decision to blow a crucial penalty against Australia in the dying moments of the first Bledisloe Cup match for captain Nic White

When he explained his controversial decision to Australian captain Nic White, his words drew the ire of Wallabies players and supporters.

Raynal’s language suggested that the threat to his ego seemed to be the main motivation for his decision to blow a penalty – which would .

‘Nic (White) I’m sorry, you know exactly what I wanted,’ he could be heard saying on the footage, which was released by Stan Sports.

‘So it’s not fair what you did in the end, you’re just running out of time and you know exactly that. If you think I am not capable of giving a scrum, you are making a mistake.

“So now you know.”

Wallabies forward Jed Holloway pleads with the referee during Australia’s defeat to New Zealand on Saturday night

For now, perception seems to be reality.

The Wallabies will be looking to put the disappointing end to the Rugby Championship behind them, with a grueling European Tour set for October and November.

They face Scotland in October before a quartet of tough tests against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales in November.