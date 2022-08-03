WhatsNew2Day
Australian kids as young as six months given the Covid jab next month from September 5

Australia
By Jacky

BREAKING: Australian children as young as six months get the Covid shot in WEEKS – but not all children have access to it

  • Children from 6 months to 5 years old can get the Covid jab from next month

By Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Children classified as ‘vulnerable’ between six months and five years old will be eligible for a Covid vaccine next month, after the federal government accepts a recommendation from its vaccine advisory group

Currently, the vaccine is only recommended for children in that age group who are severely immunocompromised, have disabilities, or have complex health conditions.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) advised approximately 70,000 young children classified as at higher risk of developing serious illness from Covid to receive the Moderna vaccine from September 5.

Health Minister Mark Butler says the announcement will mean Australia will be one of the first countries in the world to roll out a Covid vaccine for that age group.

