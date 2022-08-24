Australian journalist Cheng Lei details horrific conditions trapped in Beijing ‘black’ jail
In China’s infamous ‘black prison’ where Australian mother is held to a chair by heavy wooden planks and forced to share a single bed with four people
- Australian journalist Cheng Lei was detained in Beijing for leaking state secrets
- The mother of two hasn’t seen her kids, family or friends in two years
- An exclusive documentary has revealed horrifying details of her life in prison
- Mrs. Lei and three other inmates take turns sleeping on a bed in their cell
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Horrifying details have emerged about the life of an Australian journalist in Beijing’s infamous “black prison” more than two years after she was arrested and detained on charges of leaking state secrets.
Sino-Australian newscaster and business journalist Cheng Lei was arrested by authorities in August 2020 and detained on fake national security services after a closed-door trial that began on March 31 this year.
The Daily TelegraphThe documentary, Disappeared: The Cheng Lei Story, revealed Ms. Lei’s harrowing prison conditions, including being escorted blindfolded and handcuffed for monthly 30-minute press conferences.
According to consular reports prepared by Australian embassy officials, Ms Lei said she was forced to put on sanitary pads because of the inadequate footwear.
She is also often pinned to uncomfortable chairs with heavy wooden planks and shares a cramped cell with a single bed and toilet with three others, forcing the group to take turns sleeping.
The mother of two told officials her eyesight had deteriorated after long hours in her cell and was told it would be a ‘hassle’ to get her reading glasses.
Sino-Australian news anchor and business reporter Cheng Lei (pictured) has been held in Beijing’s ‘black prison’ for more than two years after being arrested on trumped-up national security charges
Mrs. Lei is dragged around blindfolded, tied to wooden plank chairs, and shares a small cell, single bed and toilet with three other people
Nick Coyle, Ms Lei’s partner, said Ms Lei was allegedly detained for the first six months in Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location (RSDL), a secret police compound in Beijing.
Human rights groups claim RSDL has been used as part of China’s “black prison” system since 2013.
Since she left RDSL, Mrs. Lei shares a small cell with the other inmates.
The 3-by-3-meter cell has a toilet and a bed that all four inmates share and take turns sleeping.
The infamous prison where Ms Lei is allegedly housed
Mrs. Lei shares a 10-by-3-meter cell with three other inmates, which has a toilet and a small bed in which they take turns sleeping
Despite her incarceration, Ms. Lei has maintained a positive attitude by teaching her cellmates English through mock-up menus, Shakespeare, Desperate Housewives, and lyrics from 80’s songs, including Lady in Red and Every Breath You Take.
“My career in English as a second language is flourishing,” Ms Lei told officials.
‘I teach my cellmates to sing. I taught them Every Breath You Take, Lady in Red, Christmas carols and others. Nine all together. I want to learn them more.
‘With my cellmates I see how much difference I make in their lives. This is uplifting to me. I’m not wasting time and I’m not worthless.’
On January 26, Ms Lei reportedly hummed the national anthem under her breath to celebrate Australia Day and read Peter Carey’s book on Ned Kelly as it reminded her of “quintessential Australian characteristics”, including “toughness, partnership and freedom”.
In loving letters to her partner, Mr. Coyle, whom she nicknames “my knight in shiny thongs,” Ms. Lei said she feels strong because of the love she has for him.
It is reported that Ms. Lei has maintained a positive attitude by teaching her cellmates English and by reflecting on the love she has for her partner Nick Coyle (pictured), whom she nicknames ‘her knight in shiny slippers’.
The reporter’s two children, aged 11 and 13, who live with a grandparent in Melbourne, begged their mother to come home on drawings obtained by The Daily Telegraph.
Mr Coyle said the children are finding it “incredibly difficult” but are coping with it as best they can.
Ms Lei has not seen Mr Coyle, her children or her family since her detention and has only had telephone contact with Australian embassy officials.
Read Ms. Cheng Lei’s Letters to Her ‘Knight in Shiny Slippers’
The letters were obtained by the Daily Telegraph part of their exclusive documentary ‘Disappeared: The Cheng Lei Story’
JANUARY 28, 2022
Dear Nick. Your letters always make me laugh and love you more. When you said ‘love your sh**loads’ I couldn’t help but agree. About gallows humor, when my cellmates and I talk about what we’d do to get out… We looked at our feet and I thought, I could use less toes if that means I can see my family sooner.
I love your books… I haven’t read Long Walk to Freedom yet. Without them I have no new thoughts and inspiration.
For Chinese New Year I will prepare a feast from my stash of food and perhaps freeze a banana by leaving it outside in the cold. It can make it taste like ice cream.
I pass on golden hits from the ’80s to my cellmates. Please send me lyrics to Edelweiss and Auld Lang Syne.
I teach my cellmates to sing. I taught them Every Breath You Take, Lady in Red, Christmas carols and others.
My cellmates are so taken by you. Mrs. Canto now thinks the world of you. Last year she told me she doubted you would stay. I cannot say how much your loyalty has meant to me. Your love has lit up for me this time. I’m so old-fashioned.
Please write to me with more celebrity gossip and with business information, sports news and stuff. Companies that have gone under, etc.
Say hello to all my friends.
18 AUGUST 2022
I spend so much time drafting these letters to you. I hope to be able to write to you with pen and paper when I am less panicked.
Send my love to your parents and to your family. I love you.
Sometimes I forget to say that, but I know you know.
Everything you do is great. You’re my knight on shiny flip flops.
I fantasize about seeing you and talking about everything that happened.
In quiet moments I compose love messages for you in Italian and German.
I love the book about the brain changing itself. It shows how resilient our minds can be. I feel strong because of the love I feel for you.