Australian journalist Cheng Lei details horrific conditions trapped in Beijing ‘black’ jail

Horrifying details have emerged about the life of an Australian journalist in Beijing’s infamous “black prison” more than two years after she was arrested and detained on charges of leaking state secrets.

Sino-Australian newscaster and business journalist Cheng Lei was arrested by authorities in August 2020 and detained on fake national security services after a closed-door trial that began on March 31 this year.

The Daily TelegraphThe documentary, Disappeared: The Cheng Lei Story, revealed Ms. Lei’s harrowing prison conditions, including being escorted blindfolded and handcuffed for monthly 30-minute press conferences.

According to consular reports prepared by Australian embassy officials, Ms Lei said she was forced to put on sanitary pads because of the inadequate footwear.

She is also often pinned to uncomfortable chairs with heavy wooden planks and shares a cramped cell with a single bed and toilet with three others, forcing the group to take turns sleeping.

The mother of two told officials her eyesight had deteriorated after long hours in her cell and was told it would be a ‘hassle’ to get her reading glasses.

Nick Coyle, Ms Lei’s partner, said Ms Lei was allegedly detained for the first six months in Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location (RSDL), a secret police compound in Beijing.

Human rights groups claim RSDL has been used as part of China’s “black prison” system since 2013.

Since she left RDSL, Mrs. Lei shares a small cell with the other inmates.

The 3-by-3-meter cell has a toilet and a bed that all four inmates share and take turns sleeping.

Despite her incarceration, Ms. Lei has maintained a positive attitude by teaching her cellmates English through mock-up menus, Shakespeare, Desperate Housewives, and lyrics from 80’s songs, including Lady in Red and Every Breath You Take.

“My career in English as a second language is flourishing,” Ms Lei told officials.

‘I teach my cellmates to sing. I taught them Every Breath You Take, Lady in Red, Christmas carols and others. Nine all together. I want to learn them more.

‘With my cellmates I see how much difference I make in their lives. This is uplifting to me. I’m not wasting time and I’m not worthless.’

On January 26, Ms Lei reportedly hummed the national anthem under her breath to celebrate Australia Day and read Peter Carey’s book on Ned Kelly as it reminded her of “quintessential Australian characteristics”, including “toughness, partnership and freedom”.

In loving letters to her partner, Mr. Coyle, whom she nicknames “my knight in shiny thongs,” Ms. Lei said she feels strong because of the love she has for him.

The reporter’s two children, aged 11 and 13, who live with a grandparent in Melbourne, begged their mother to come home on drawings obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Coyle said the children are finding it “incredibly difficult” but are coping with it as best they can.

Ms Lei has not seen Mr Coyle, her children or her family since her detention and has only had telephone contact with Australian embassy officials.