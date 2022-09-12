Australian James Bond star George Lazenby axed from live show over ‘offensive’ comments

George Lazenby has been removed from his own live concert show following complaints about his comments on stage over the weekend.

Lazenby, who played 007 in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, received a wave of backlash after he reportedly discussed his sexual conquests and swore at The Music of James Bond show in Perth on Saturday.

Ticket sales for the show – featuring orchestral performances and an interview with Lazenby – were open to all ages and there were reportedly children in the audience.

On Monday, organizer Concertworks announced that Lazenby, 83, has been dropped from the Melbourne tour due to ‘unacceptable’ comments on stage during his show in Perth on Saturday night.

While a recording of his exact statements has not yet been released, an audience member described them as “horrific” during a radio interview with 6PR.

“He spent the entire interview talking about his sexual conquests, he swore, he certainly wasn’t talking about his Bond films, he downplayed the Queen, a day after she died,” the caller said.

Lazenby, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, received a wave of backlash after he reportedly discussed his sexual conquests and swore at The Music of James Bond show in Perth on Saturday. Pictured is an official promo poster

“He mentioned women he’d slept with, and there were kids in the audience, and a lot of families who probably took their kids to their first classical music concert,” they continued.

The caller called his comments “creepy,” “offensive” and “absolutely horrific behavior.”

Concertworks condemned Lazenby’s behavior in a statement published on Facebook on Monday and clarified that he would no longer be taking part in the Melbourne show later this month.

‘Concertworks is deeply saddened and disappointed at the language, commentary and memories of George Lazenby at The Music of James Bond concert at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, September 10,” the statement said.

‘These were his personal views and there is no excuse for that in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks. On behalf of Concertworks, we extend our sincere apologies to the audience, the performers, the conductor, WASO and the Perth Concert Hall,” it continued.

“Concertworks denounces Mr Lazenby’s behavior and the last Music of James Bond concert in Melbourne will take place without Mr Lazenby being present.”

Furthermore, the WA Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has also issued a similar statement condemning Lazenby’s comments and calling them “totally unacceptable.”

His views are not shared or endorsed by WASO or Perth Concert Hall. We thank performers Bonnie Anderson and Luke Kennedy, conductor Nicholas Buc and the WASO musicians for their professionalism,” she added.

Lazenby was the second actor to play Agent 007 and at age 29, he was the youngest actor to play Bond. Pictured is Diana Rigg and George in a still from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, 1969

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Lazenby representatives for comment.

In 2020, Lazenby made headlines after he… Daily star he’d been sleeping with five girls a day while filming On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

The Australian 007 actor, who described himself as a “rough” male model in his younger days, called it “outrageous” that he had so much sex.

“And that couldn’t happen on set because there were only eight girls there for the whole nine months,” he said.

Lazenby admitted that he sometimes went out until dawn and liked to drink.

But the Bond actor said he couldn’t put British actress Diana Rigg to bed, claiming she was considering having an affair with him.

He admits that she caught him with a receptionist at the hotel.

He said, “I was in the stunt tent, because there were a lot of mattresses there. And Diana [Rigg] walks up the path and this damn stuntman lifted the side of the tent. And I went all in and I said, “Hello.”

Lazenby was the second actor to play Agent 007 and at age 29, he was the youngest actor to play Bond.

The Australian actor took over from Sean Connery, who left the franchise after starring in You Only Live Twice.

He was paid $50K for the film, which also featured actress Diana Rigg in the role of Bond’s lover.

While making On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Lazenby announced that he would only play Bond once and declined to reprise his role as Bond in later films.

Lazenby had been offered a contract for six more Bond films, but had been advised by his agent, Ronan O’Rahilly, to decline the deal.

The former superstar has since said he has no regrets.

He told the New York Post in 2017: “It made me famous, and I’ve been dealing with that for a while, that’s a pain in the ass. You know, it’s just part of me. I don’t know why it happened.’

Lazenby worked as a male model and car salesman before landing the iconic role.

The actor’s face was recently put on a Royal Mail stamp, along with others who have played 007 over the decades.