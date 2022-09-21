Australian is shocked to find $8.50 box of Nutri-Grain is half full: Kelllogg’s Coles Woolworths

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cereal lovers have been left frustrated and ‘ripped off’ after opening a box of Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain.

Woolworths shopper Nick Harris, from Sydney, bought the new limited edition peanut butter crunch Nutri-Grain, which costs $8.50, only to find the packet was half full.

‘I’m disappointed because I love cereal and peanut butter and had actually never had Nutri-Grain before so I was really excited to try it and had high hopes. It’s safe to say I don’t want it again, Mr Harris said news.com.au.

Sydney Woolworths shopper Nick Harris bought the new limited edition peanut butter crunch Nutri-Grain, which costs $8.50, only to find the packet was half full. Pictures shared by Mr Harris show the shocking amount of grain the huge package contained (pictured)

Another customer who bought a box only to find it ‘half empty’ also vented his frustrations.

‘What a buy, Limited Edition Nutri-Grain. You’re limited to a third of a box, great stuff Kellogg’s,’ Dennis Shanahan wrote alongside a photo of the package.

Other social media users claimed the amount of cereal was ‘terrible’ and ‘a joke’.

‘Yes, I bought some [yesterday] from Coles..wasn’t impressed..6 bucks for buggers all in a cardboard box,’ one person commented.

“It’s the limited edition Weight Watchers box,” joked another.

Another customer also bought a Nutri-Grain box containing a half-empty packet of cereal (pictured) and vented his frustrations on Facebook

Other customers shared their thoughts on Twitter, saying that Kellogg’s should reduce the size of the packaging to better fit the amount of cereal.

“The size of the box is confusing your brain into thinking there’s a lot more in it for the price,” one person wrote.

Another person who tried the new limited edition flavors said it ‘tastes like the regular one’.

Another person who tried the new limited edition flavors said it ‘tastes like the regular one’

A Kellogg’s spokesperson told news.com.au the brand’s cereal range was ‘sold by weight, not volume’.

“Each box of cereal is weighed several times throughout the production process to ensure it is the correct weight as stated on the package,” the spokeswoman said.

“It is important to note that the air in each bag has a crucial role in maintaining the freshness and quality of grain and protecting it from breakage.”