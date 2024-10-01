Australian influencer spends a whopping $43.5 million on luxurious Sydney Harbor mansion

Well-known Australian food blogger Stephanie Conley-Buhre has spent a whopping $43.5 million on a mansion overlooking Sydney Harbour.

Located in luxurious Bellevue Hill, 5km from the CBD, the sprawling Italianate pad features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The new purchase comes after the social media star and her husband, venture capitalist Oscar Buhre, scored a surprising $50 million windfall after selling their neighboring mansion off the market in June for $80 million. dollars.

Known as ‘Monkton’, the couple’s latest trophy home extends over 1252 square meters and offers stunning views of Sydney’s famous harbour.

According The Wentworth Messengerinsiders say the couple closed the deal on the sprawling property in September.

Designed by famed Australian architect Espie Dods, this century-old antique house is on epic scale and appointed with extravagant elegance.

Features include columns, a sweeping staircase, a luxurious entrance hall, majestic ceilings and extensive gardens.

There are also multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, a guest “wing”, a formal dining room and a private lounge.

Other highlights include a house with a pool and a gym, a cabana, and a viewing “terrace.”

The new purchase comes after Conley-Buhre and her husband sold their neighboring 10-bedroom apartment in Bellevue Hill for $80 million in August after purchasing for 30 million dollars just three years ago

After purchasing it in 2021, the couple added an indoor pool, three kitchens, a home gym, a day spa and a game room.

Among its other attractions are a ballroom, a private chapel, ladies’ and gents’ powder rooms and a sweeping staircase along with an elevator to all levels.

There is a home office, billiards room, internal gym and sauna, large wine cellar, catering kitchen and secure three-car garage and additional guest parking.

The house also features a detached three-bedroom guest cottage with separate entrance and garage.

In an interview with Home Beautiful magazine this year, the couple described how the house had been abandoned for almost 40 years when they bought it.

At the time, the house included a ballroom, a private chapel, a separate caretaker’s cottage, and some of the best views from Bellevue Hill.

The renovation and restoration was inspired by a trip to Spain to look for ideas and finishes.

The new purchase comes after Conley-Buhre and her husband sold their neighboring 10-bedroom Bellevue Hill apartment for $80 million in August after purchasing it for $30 million just three years ago (both pictured).

News of the deal emerged after a title caveat on the property was issued on Thursday, revealing that an overseas-based expat, Hannah Chapman, had purchased the renovated house.

The deal will reveal whether Alcooringa tops last year’s estimated $80 million sale of the Elizabeth Bay Spanish Mission Boomerang residence by billionaire Lindsay Fox’s family, which ranks as Sydney’s fifth most expensive home sale.

The 1930s four-level mansion, designed by architect F. Glynn Gilling, was originally known as Biscaya.

Stephanie is the author of At Home with The Hostess, a cookbook inspired by her international travels and home life, packed with over 150 recipes and cooking ideas.

The business couple also benefited from the sale of their previous home, which was also on Bellevue Hill’s Victoria Rd.

They bought it for $17.1 million in 2018 and sold it three years later, after a renovation and a new garden, for $30 million.

Stephanie is the daughter of the late aviation pioneer and philanthropist John Conley.

