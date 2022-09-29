Australian inflation in July and August surges at the fastest pace since 1990

Australian borrowers face another big interest rate hike, with inflation rising at the fastest pace since 1990.

Data from the New Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the consumer price index rose by 7 per cent in the year to July and by 6.8 per cent annually in August.

This was the fastest pace of headline inflation since December 1990 during the first Gulf War, with house prices last month rising 20.7 percent over the year as petrol prices rose 15 percent despite a temporary halving of fuel taxes.

Inflation is well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of 2 to 3 per cent, meaning borrowers are more likely to be dealt with another 0.5 percentage point rate hike in October.

Borrowers since May have already weathered five consecutive monthly rate hikes, taking the cash rate to a seven-year high of 2.35 percent.

Australian borrowers face another big rate hike as inflation rises at fastest pace since 1990 (pictured is an auction in Melbourne)

Another 50 basis point increase next month would take the cash rate to a nine-year high of 2.85 per cent.

The latest inflation data is the first monthly release from the ABS after Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe was laughed at at a conference in Zurich in June when he told fellow central bankers that Australia still only released inflation data every three months.

“The other thing that’s different — and this is a bad difference — is that our CPI is only available quarterly,” said Dr. Lowe.

“Yes, you laugh too.”

The US, UK and Canada publish monthly inflation data, but Australia and New Zealand still only publish quarterly inflation data.

Australia’s quarterly ABS series dates back to 1949.

However, from October 26, a monthly consumer price indicator will be published alongside inflation data for the September quarter.

Both the Reserve Bank and the Treasury expect headline inflation, also known as the consumer price index, to hit a 32-year high of 7.75 percent in 2022.