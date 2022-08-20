Australian Idol’s Joel Turner returns to the spotlight

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian Idol sensation Joel Turner is all grown up and making a surprising comeback after being off the radar for more than a decade.

The 35-year-old beatboxer appeared on Channel Seven’s The morning show on Friday teamed up with Australian Idol judge Mark Holden to promote their performance at Dubbo’s Mulletfest on Saturday.

The ironic festival is held to pay tribute to the best mullet haircuts in different categories.

Australian Idol rapper Joel Turner (right) appeared on The Morning Show on Friday alongside series judge Mark Holden (left) to promote their performance at Dubbo’s Mulletfest on Saturday

His muscular physique, five o’clock shadow and husky voice were a world away from the baby-face sensation that took Australia by storm in 2003.

However, Joel wore similar streetwear to what he wore in 2003, including a black cap and navy jacket, proving that some things never change.

The These Kids hitmaker said Mulletfest was an important occasion as it was meant to bring respect to a much-maligned hairstyle.

A baby-faced Joel is pictured shortly after appearing in the first season of Australian Idol in 2003

“No haircut has caused more mess over the years than the mullet, so we thought they needed a little bit of representation,” he said.

Joel was the teenage sensation who showcased his exceptional rapping and beatboxing skills during the first season of Australian Idol in 2003.

He went on to release the big hit These Kids, which reached number one on the ARIA charts that year, but it wasn’t long before Joel disappeared from the radar.

Joel, now 35, is pictured at a recent beatbox gig on Instagram

The Sydney-based rapper last released music on in April 2020 YouTube and recently appeared on Facebook looking all grown up.

He has also spent his time improving his health by sharing incredible weight loss transformation photos last March.

‘Last year in June/July I weighed over 120 kg. I took the 2nd photos at 102kg and I currently weigh up to 98kg and still bagging,” he wrote.