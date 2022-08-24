Australian Idol: Shannon Noll wants to be part of the Seven reboot

<!–

Australian Idol returns to Channel Seven next year with a new jury and a rebooted format.

And Shannon Noll, the runner-up of the first season of Idol, has now revealed that he would like to be involved in some way.

The singer, 46, told Yahoo lifestyle on Wednesday, the new entrants were able to benefit from his experience in the sector.

Shannon Noll (pictured in February 2020), the runner-up of the first season of Australian Idol, has now revealed that he would like to be involved in the reboot in some way.

Shannon suggested that he could be a judge or mentor for the up and coming singers.

In 2003, he memorably finished second to winner Guy Sebastian on the first season of Idol, which aired on Channel 10.

Despite missing out on the top prize, he landed a recording contract and launched a successful music career, including two No. 1 albums.

“I think I can offer a lot to the participants going through it, first-hand, of course,” Shannon said.

The singer, 46, told Yahoo Lifestyle on Wednesday that the new entrants will benefit from his industry experience. In 2003, Shannon memorably placed second to winner Guy Sebastian (right) on the first season of Idol, broadcast on Channel 10

“I’m thrilled that the show is back and sure, if it comes along there’s a part for me somewhere, I’ll be sure to check it out.” I would like it,” he added.

Shannon revealed in February last year that he had proposed to his wife Rochelle Ogston for the second time.

Speaking to Hughesy Ed and Erin on 2Day FM’s, Shannon said he posed the question while performing in a Newcastle pub.

The original Australian Idol judges were Mark Holden (left), Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson (second from left) and Marcia Hines (second from right) Kyle Sandilands (right) became a judge in 2005

“I proposed to her again,” he said, adding that he had given Rochelle a new ring from Simon Curwood Jewelers to mark the occasion.

The couple, who share four children, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in May 2021.

Shannon said their second marriage will be a family affair, with their sons Cody, 19, Blake, 18, and Colton, two, and daughter Sienna, 14.