Australian Idol: Scott Tweedie is all smiles as he arrives in Perth to film reboot

Scott Tweedie barely managed to hold back his smile as he landed in Perth on Wednesday to begin filming the Australian Idol reboot.

The TV veteran, 34, looked every inch the stylish man in town in a navy blue shirt, unbuttoned to show a hint of chest, and white slacks.

Scott completed his look with new Nikes, a baseball cap and clear frames as he carried his luggage to his waiting transport.

At one point, the hunky hunk threw up the peace sign and flashed his pearly whites, no doubt announcing his good fortune to work on the Channel Seven show to be aired next year.

In August, Scott was heartbroken after his E! News program was discontinued.

The former Studio 10 host moved to New York late last year after landing his dream job hosting E! News and Pop of the Morning with Lilliana Vazquez.

However, his dreams of glittering showbiz success came crashing down after reports that E! had canceled both of his shows.

According to VarietyNBCUniversal (the parent company of E!) wants to “streamline and internally restructure its programming and internal restructuring,” in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott made his debut on Australian screens in 2009 when he hosted the ABC children’s show Prank Patrol.

After leaving the show in 2013, he joined Channel 10’s music video show The Loop and co-hosted Liv Phyland until he resigned from the program in November 2019.

After announcing his departure, Scott proudly shared: 10 daily that he was on his way to bigger and better things.

“Ten has given me so many great opportunities and now it’s time to take a big step into something new,” he said.

Australian Idol returns to screens on Channel Seven in 2023