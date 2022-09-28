Australian Idol: Osher Gunsberg passes the torch to his replacement Scott Tweedie

Scott Tweedie replaces Osher Günsberg as one of the presenters on the Australian Idol reboot in 2023.

The Bachelor host, 48, couldn’t be happier to pass the torch when he offered his congratulations to Scott, 34, in a humorous Instagram video on Wednesday.

He posted a video of him sprinkling the younger TV personality with copious amounts of hairspray in a nod to his own famous haircut.

Scott Tweedie (pictured) replaces Osher Günsberg as one of the presenters on the Australian Idol reboot in 2023

“Nothing gives me more joy in my career than passing the torch to one of the most professional, hardworking, humble people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” Osher captioned the clip.

He added: “Great performance, Scott Tweedie. You are ready to join Ricki-Lee [Coulter, the second host] in charge. Sail back out to sea with the good ship Australian Idol for an adventure with high ratings! So happy for you both. I can’t wait to watch.’

The video shows Scott getting ready for Australian Idol backstage, as the former host approaches him and says he’s “not quite ready” before adjusting his suit jacket and drowning it in hairspray.

Scott announced his new hosting gig on Instagram a few hours earlier, posting promotional photos of himself and the 2023 judges.

He captioned it: “Just extremely exciting news: I’m going back down to host Australian Idol with Ricki-Lee.

After a 14-year hiatus, Idol will be back on Channel 7 and 7Plus in 2023! I can’t wait to join our judges Harry Connick Jr., Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Kyle Sandilands to dig up the next Aussie Idol.

‘Auditions begin Monday in Adelaide *cue Aussie idol iconic theme song*.’

Osher said in the comments section that hosting the talent show was “the most fun I’ve ever had with my clothes on.”

He added that he was excited to see what Scott and Ricki-Lee do with the position.

Earlier on Wednesday, Judge Kyle Sandilands made his own announcement on The Kyle and Jackie O Show – falsely claiming that his former Australian Idol co-star Mark Holden was dead, despite being alive.

Scott announced his new hosting gig on Instagram a few hours earlier, posting promotional photos of himself and the 2023 judges. (Photo left: fellow host Ricki-Lee Coulter)

The new Australian Idol judges are (clockwise from top left): Harry Connick Jr., Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Kyle Sandilands

After revealing the judges on the broadcast, Kyle told co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson that he wished former judge Marcia Hines was on the revamped panel too.

“Well, you can’t bring back everyone who was on it,” Jackie said, to which Kyle replied, “No. Well Mark [Holden] is dead.’

A shocked Jackie clarified that the 68-year-old was still alive.